NFL Insider Reveals Packers’ Starting QB Decision for Week 2 vs. Colts

The Green Bay Packers are evaluating their options at the quarterback position as they prepare for the coming weeks without injured starter Jordan Love in the fold, but they have already made a decision on who will start in Week 2.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Packers (0-1) will start recently-acquired backup Malik Willis at quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) in Week 2’s home opener at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on September 15.

“Very scary, but not as bad as it could have been,” Glazer said of Love’s injury during FOX’s NFL pre-game show on September 8. “Look, it wasn’t the ACL. Instead, it’s a Grade 1 or 2 sprained MCL. It’s about a two-to-four-week injury. Matt LaFleur said we do want to be conservative with him, but much better news than it could have been.”

He then added: “In the meantime, Malik Willis will get the start.”

LaFleur also confirmed Willis would start during September 9’s press conference.

The Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Willis during the 53-man roster cutdown, attempting to solve their backup quarterback controversy that had emerged when both Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt disappointed in training camp. The problem is that Willis, understandably, is still learning the team’s offense.

Willis also did not play particularly well in his previous stint with the Titans. In three career starts, he completed just 51% of his passes (25 of 49) for 234 yards, zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 95 rushing yards and one rushing score on 25 total carries with one fumble.

The Packers believed in Willis’ potential enough to trade for him. Whether he will be adequately ready to start for them against the Colts, though, remains to be seen.

Jordan Love Expected to Miss 3-6 Weeks With Injury

The Packers are moving forward with Willis as their starting quarterback for Week 2’s game against the Colts, but they are also likely counting their blessings when it comes to Love’s injury — which, as Glazer noted, could have been much worse for them.

Love suffered an injury with six seconds left in the team’s 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when two defenders — Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat — hit him as he dropped back to pass, twisting his leg in the process. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the tests revealed he sprained his MCL, which typically carries a recovery time of three to six weeks, but they also showed his ACL remains intact.

Ultimately, the Packers caught a huge break with Love’s ACL. Had he damaged it — or, worse, torn it — they could have been forced to shut him down for the remainder of the season, putting their entire plans in 2024 on life support. Instead, they might not even need to depend on their stopgap quarterback for a full month, if recovery goes well.

Rapoport and Pelissero also noted that Love is getting a second opinion on his knee and there is “optimism” he could return sooner than the typical three-to-six-week window. Even if the second opinion confirms the original diagnosis, the Packers should still get back their franchise starter before the midway point of the 2024 season.

Could Packers Add Another QB if Malik Willis Struggles?

The Packers may have avoided the worst with Love’s injury, but they will still need to remain competitive while he is away if they want to keep their 2024 season on track. The question now is: Can Willis help them do that or should they consider other help?

Willis will start in Week 2 for the Packers, but a bad performance could compel them to survey the market for additional options. Unfortunately for them, there are not many established veterans available on the free agent market. Ryan Tannehill would be their best bet in terms of starting experience, but there are questions after his 2023 season.

Tannehill went 98-of-158 passing for 1,128 yards with two touchdowns and six picks over his first six starts in 2023 before the Titans opted to bench him for Will Levis. While Tennessee would have likely been content to ride with Levis for the rest of the season, his late-season injury forced the team to pivot back to Tannehill.

To his credit, Tannehill did play better, completing 70.8% of his passes (51 of 72) for 488 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the Titans lost two of his three starts and closed out the season with a 6-11 record that led to sweeping changes.

Not exactly an endorsement for a quarterback who turned 36 years old in July.

Alternatively, the Packers could give Clifford — their 2023 backup — another chance and promote him from the practice squad if Willis struggles. Considering the Packers traded for Willis after Clifford’s rough camp, though, it is hard to imagine that being a move for the betterment of their football team.