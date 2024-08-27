Packers Expected to Cut Backup QB After Trade for Malik Willis

Unhappy with their backup quarterback competition, the Green Bay Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for third-year quarterback Malik Willis on August 26. Now, the “expectation” is the Packers will release at least one — and maybe both — of their other two backups.

The Packers had pitted 2023 backup Sean Clifford and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt against each other during the 2024 preseason, hoping one would emerge as the clear-cut option to back up starting quarterback Jordan Love for the new season. Both quarterbacks struggled throughout training camp, though, leaving the Packers with lingering questions about their No. 2 job following their preseason finale.

Ultimately, the Packers decided to trade for Willis ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on August 27, adding the former third-round pick as their presumed backup.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, the move for Willis also means the Packers will now expectedly release Clifford during the roster cutdown — and maybe also Pratt.

“The expectation, according to sources, is the Packers will at least release Clifford,” Huber wrote in his August 26 article about the Willis trade. “Pratt’s fate is less certain. Even if they release both, they will probably bring one back on the practice squad.”

The Packers’ trade for Willis will not become official until after the NFL’s deadline for 53-man roster cuts at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 27.

Is Malik Willis a Surefire Upgrade at QB for Packers?

The Packers’ decision to make a trade for a backup quarterback is not surprising. Pratt looked every bit as green as one would expect a seventh-round rookie to look during his first training camp, while Clifford struggled even after Love ended his contract hold-in, completing just 51.2% of his passes (22-of-43) during three preseason performances.

But a trade for Willis? That’s a bit of a head-scratcher from the Packers.

Willis has played more games than either Clifford or Pratt, but it would be unfair to define him as “promising.” He completed just 35 of his 66 passes (53%) for 350 yards, three interceptions and zero touchdowns in 11 career games for the Titans over the past two years. He also rushed 32 times for 144 yards with one touchdown and two fumbles.

The numbers are slightly worse when looking exclusively at Willis’ three career starts: 27-of-57 passing for 270 yards and three interceptions and 23 rushes for 107 yards with one touchdown and two fumbles (one lost and one recovered himself).

Now, that’s not to say the Packers cannot further develop Willis. They would not trade for him if they did not believe he could help solve their backup quarterback problem. Still, it is strange they would trade for a developmental quarterback when they have two of them already on their roster — unless Clifford and Pratt are truly that unimpressive.

Will Packers Retain Sean Clifford or Michael Pratt?

The Packers made a decisive move for their quarterback race when they traded for Willis, but — as Huber noted — the team is still likely to retain at least one of them for their 16-man practice squad when reserve signings open up on Wednesday, August 28.

So, who will it be: Clifford or Pratt?

Clifford seems more likely to be the odd one out. The Packers felt good enough about his development to avoid signing any veteran quarterbacks in 2024 free agency, but his rough summer in Green Bay has clearly changed minds about his long-term potential. Maybe the Packers still believe they can develop Clifford into a serviceable backup for their offense, but it is just as likely they have seen enough and are ready to move on.

How they handle business with Clifford, though, largely depends on how they feel about Pratt after watching him practice and play over the past month. While Pratt threw for fewer passing yards and the same number of touchdowns and interceptions as Clifford in the preseason — both quarterbacks had one apiece — he completed more passes (23) than Clifford (22) despite seven fewer attempts over his performances.

Pratt’s advantage is not much, but it might be enough for the Packers to consider him more worth developing than Clifford as a third-string option on their practice squad.