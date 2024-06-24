Packers Choose Mark Murphy’s Successor: Report

The end of an era for the Green Bay Packers is approaching, with Mark Murphy nearing the end of his time with the organization.

Murphy is nearing 70 years old, which is the mandatory retirement age for the Packers president and CEO. He’ll retire in July of 2025, and will reportedly be succeeded by Ed Policy.

Pete Dougherty with the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported on Monday, June 24 that Policy will be the next president and CEO for the Packers. Two sources confirmed the move to Dougherty.

Policy will be just the 12th president in franchise history. As the only NFL franchise without an owner, the role will come with incredible responsibility to shareholders and fans.

Who Is Ed Policy?

Murphy became a household name for Packers fans during his tenure. That will become the case soon enough for Policy.

Policy has been with the Packers organization since 2012. He originally served as vice president and general counsel. In 2018, he was moved from vice president to chief operating officer while still serving as general counsel for the team.

Prior to working for the Packers, Policy’s work in professional football dates back to 2001 with the Arena Football League. He served as the league’s deputy commissioner and president through 2008, then served as acting commissioner through 2009.

After that, Policy found his way to the NFL, where he took a job as an executive consultant for the league. That role only lasted two years before he found his way to the Packers.

Policy’s education includes an undergraduate degree at Notre Dame in business administration. He then gradated from Stanford Law School with the class of 1996.

At 53 years old, Policy will now be preparing for the biggest opportunity of his professional career, which will start in 2025.

Mark Murphy’s Legacy

In a league littered with meddling owners, Murphy’s legacy will be highlighted by his hands-off role with the franchise. However, that’s not all that he’ll be remembered for.

Murphy took over as Packers president and CEO in 2007 after spending five years as Northwestern’s athletic director. By the time of his retirement, he will have held the role with the Packers for nearly two decades.

Those nearly 20 years in Green Bay were highlighted by some key moments, including the team’s decision to draft Aaron Rodgers. A controversial pick at the time by Ted Thompson, Rodgers eventually succeeded Brett Favre and led the team to a Super Bowl XLV title.

Along with the team’s on-field success, Murphy has played a key part in revitalizing the area around Lambeau Field. The area is now known as “Titletown,” and will help host the 2025 NFL Draft next April.

While Green Bay was never going to have the infrastructure to host a Super Bowl, Murphy’s efforts to host the NFL draft will help bring an unprecedented tourist boom to the city.

There are goofier parts of Murphy’s tenure that will be remembered. From his viral photo of sledding down Ariens Hill to his “65 percent” comments after the Rodgers trade, fans found a way to have some fun with Murphy near the end of his tenure with the franchise.

Now, Murphy is almost ready to head into retirement.