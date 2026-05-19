Packers Sign Rookie CB Who Overcame Cancer: Report

Every rookie in the NFL has encountered adversity at some point in their football careers. But Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers just signed an undrafted rookie who has gone through more than average.

A lot more than average.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Monday night the Packers signed former Vanderbilt cornerback Marlon Jones. Two years ago, Jones went through cancer treatment for stage-3 Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Was a multi-time all-conference selection at Eastern Washington before Vanderbilt,” wrote Zenitz on X. “Overcame cancer that caused him to miss the 2024 season. Now, lands an NFL opportunity.”

Jones played the first five seasons of his college career at Eastern Washington. After missing all of 2024, he returned to finish his career at Vanderbilt last fall.

During 2025, he had nine total tackles in nine games. Jones started one of those contests.

Matt LaFleur’s club added Jones to the roster about a week before the team begins its offseason workouts. Green Bay is scheduled to start those workouts on May 26.