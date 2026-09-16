$29M Former Packers WR Lands With AFC Contender

Green Bay Packers‘ former fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad. Valdes-Scantling was reunited with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he is joining the Chargers with a chance to make an active roster for his ninth NFL season.

Former Green Bay Packers Draft Pick Signs With Los Angeles Chargers Practice Squad

The 6’4″ receiver with a 4.37 40-yard dash time was a fifth-round pick coming out of South Florida in 2018. However, he has found a way to extend his career. He came out of the gate firing, with 38 catches for 581 yards in his rookie season.

However, he could not build on that. He produced 26 catches for 452 yards in his second year. His best season was in 2020 with the Packers. Valdes-Scantling had 33 catches for 690 yards. However, Green Bay did not extend him.

In his last year with the team, he dropped to 430 yards on 26 receptions. It felt as though he was ready to move on.

Valdes-Scantling signed with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $30M deal. The team bet on his potential, and he had 687 yards on 42 receptions in his first year with the team.

However, he became more well-known for his big drops than his big catches in Kansas City. He had 21 catches for 315 yards in his second year in Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him before his third year.

In 2024, he was with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. He combined for 411 yards on the two teams. In 2025, it was a split of time between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. That was even worse, with 120 combined yards.

Still, if he makes the Chargers, he will have played with Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and now Justin Herbert.

The speed threat is now going to be 32 years old and has not quite produced as much as he has in recent years. For his career, Valdes-Scantling has made $29.4M in the NFL.

He will be looking to make the Chargers roster, but will likely finish his career with the Packers being the team where he had his most yards.

Chargers Need Depth at Wide Receiver

The Chargers lost their star receiver, Ladd McConkey, to an injury in Week 1. While his status is unknown, the team signing Valdes-Scantling signals a need for more depth in the room.

Without McConkey, they have Quentin Johnston, who is coming off of a breakout year, and Tre Harris, who struggled as a rookie. Behind them is rookie Brenan Thompson, and then Derius Davis and Gary Jennings, who made the team more for special teams potential.

Without McConkey, the Chargers wide receivers combined for 37 yards. There is a good chance the team will use a practice squad elevation on Valdes-Scantling. He could start and have a legitimate role for the Chargers in Week 2.