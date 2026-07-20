Matt LaFleur Trend Creates Packers Fantasy Sleeper

Fantasy football managers should take note of Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has had a strong trend of using his backup running back more than most teams, and Lloyd is clearly set to be the next in line behind Josh Jacobs.

According to Ian Hatitz of RotoWire, the backup running back of a LaFleur offense has had at least 140 touches in seven of the past eight seasons. Last season, that many touches would have finished top 4- in0the NFL, giving him an edge on the majority of the backup running backs in the NFL.

The big question is whether Lloyd can make the most of the chances he is potentially going to be given.

MarShawn Lloyd has a Golden Opportunity With the Green Bay Packers

Some of the reasons for LaFleur using multiple running backs come down to having multiple quality options. In 2018, he had Dion Lewis rush the ball 155 times and catch 59 passes. Still, he had 180 carries and 32 receptions for the New England Patriots a year prior. It was less about LaFleur and more about Lewis deserving work.

In 2019, when he took over the Green Bay Packers, Jamaal Williams actually went from 148 touches the year prior to 146 touches in 2019. LaFleur gave Williams 150 touches the next year. LaFleur inherited a capable backup and did not change how much he saw the ball at all.

The strongest case for Lloyd comes in the 2021 season, when the team drafted A.J. Dillon in round 2. LaFleur gave Dillon 221 touches in his first year, 214 in year two, and he out-touched Aaron Jones in year three before injuries started to derail things.

Still, it does show that LaFleur drafted a running back to play the backup role, but he ate into the time of the starter and eventually became the starter. That would be a great outcome for Lloyd.

It is also fair to mention that in 2024, it was an outlier year with 114 touches going to Emmanuel Wilson. So, if an option is not good enough, LaFleur will not force it. Still, with 140 touches going to Wilson in 2025, LaFleur has also shown that he will try to push the issue.

Lloyd Has Not Earned His Role Yet

Lloyd is entering a chance to earn as many as 140 touches this year. He also could struggle to see the field, which is what has happened in the past two years. Lloyd has six rushes and one target in his first two NFL seasons. In his defense, injuries are the issue right now.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason during his rookie season. Then, he quickly fractured his ankle when seeing the field in the regular season. Lloyd suffered a groin injury in the summer of 2025, but it was a hamstring injury that placed him on the injured reserve in 2025. It ended his regular season before it even started.

Lloyd has been healthy so far this summer, but he has not shown an ability to withstand 140 touches, so it will be interesting to see what happens.