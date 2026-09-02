Packers HC Gets Candid on MarShawn Lloyd Potential Workload

Now that Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner Exempt list and the team traded for Kaleb Johnson, the big question is how the running back snaps will be divided and who will be the lead back.

While MarShawn Lloyd is technically the next man up on the depth chart, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that his workload in the regular season is to be determined.

“That’s to be determined; I couldn’t tell you right now,” said LaFleur when asked what type of workload Lloyd could see. “So we’ll see how he’s feeling.”

LaFleur has made it clear that when it comes to the third-year running back, they have to take it a day, practice, and an NFL carry at a time.

Green Bay Packers Running Back Depth Chart Remains Wide Open

The Packers head coach made it clear that they are high on the talent of Lloyd. If Lloyd can stay healthy, there is a real chance he can see a significant workload. However, the ability to stay healthy is what it will come down to.

“Obviously, his availability,” said LaFleur on what it will take for him to take over the lead back job. “He has shown improvement throughout. We have always seen the flashes; it’s just how many days we can string it together. So his ability to stay out there and make plays is exciting.

Lloyd has 17 career rushing attempts in the preseason, and ten of those came this year. He has six rushing attempts in the regular season.

More than that, in his three seasons at college, Lloyd has had five games with 15 or more rushing attempts, and just one game with more than 20 rushing attempts. His career-high in rushes for a season is 115. Last year, Jacobs had 234 rushes, and that was down from 301 the season prior.

The Packers have other rushers to protect themselves from injury. They cannot expect Lloyd to get that many attempts.

Packers Have Depth at Running Back

Chris Brooks was on the team last year and had 106 rushing attempts. He had 395 attempts in three NFL seasons. Brooks can cut into the workload, but the Packers view him as more of a depth piece and a backup. Even with his 106 carries last year, they still had Jacobs over 230. So, either Brooks will see a big increase, or the two other backs will get plenty of work.

That is why they traded for Kaleb Johnson. Johnson had 28 rushes in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the former third-round pick was in the doghouse. He had 240 rushes in his junior year at Iowa and had 486 rushes across three seasons with the Hawkeyes. So, if anyone can handle serious work, it is Johnson.

The question is why the Steelers benched him so early in his rookie year and then gave up on him in his second season. They even changed coaches, and the new staff was not excited. Can Johnson eat into the work, and will there be a three-man committee?