Packers Blockbuster Trade Pitch Nets $35 Million WR, Recent Top-5 Pick

The Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals make sense as future trade partners ahead of the NFL’s November 10 deadline, and not just because the head coaches of the two organizations happen to be brothers.

Green Bay is playing to win right now under Matt LaFleur, while the Cardinals are gearing toward the future with first-time coach Mike LaFleur. Arizona also has a couple of players on the roster who perhaps no longer make sense in the desert but could be great fits on the frozen tundra.

Pass-rusher Josh Sweat has led this conversation for awhile and his connection to recently fired Cardinals head coach/recently hired Packers defensive coordinator is well-documented. However, another name has begun to surface as Week 1 gets underway: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Expected to Hit Trade Market This Year

The No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft out of Ohio State, Harrison has yet to truly find his stride two years into his professional career.

He has two seasons remaining on his $35.4 million rookie contract, but just one more campaign in which to prove himself before the Cardinals must decide on a pricey fifth-year option for 2028.

Given the recent regime change in Arizona, the rise of fellow wideout Michael Wilson who just inked a big deal and the cost of Harrison moving forward, Mina Kimes of ESPN suggested on the September 8 edition of her podcast that Harrison is a name to watch in trade talks over the next couple of months.

“He’s gonna be a hot trade name,” Kimes said of Harrison.

Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, Kimes’ co-host on that pod, tended to agree.

“I think any team with [a need for] receiver help [might be interested],” Tice said. “This is not his coaching staff, all that stuff. I’m curious of that fit. There are paths of it working, but just as many paths of it not.”

Packers Could Use More WR Depth, Shouldn’t Pass on Chance to Trade for Talent Like Marvin Harrison Jr.

Green Bay pared down its WR room this offseason and created a clear top three of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed.

However, the position group now lacks depth and neither Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks, the two pass-catchers from whom the Packers moved on this offseason, have the same sort of upside as Harrison.

The Packers could potentially buy low on Harrison, perhaps making a competitive offer of a Day 2 draft pick if the Cardinals decide to put him on the block at some point in the coming weeks.

Harrison has appeared in 29 games and made 26 starts in two seasons. He has tallied 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 TDs.

Like Harrison, Golden had a slow start to his career, putting up just 29 catches for 361 yards during his rookie campaign in 2025. Dealing for Harrison and his upside would afford the Packers two shots on first-round wideouts for quarterback Jordan Love.