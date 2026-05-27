Packers HC Matt LaFleur Addresses Josh Jacobs’ Arrest

The Green Bay Packers have found themselves with some drama on their hands, as star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday. Jacobs is facing a slew of charges, including battery, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim. As a result, Jacobs is currently being held without bond.

With the Packers returning to action for the second day of their OTAs, Jacobs’ situation hovered over the team. Unsurprisingly, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Jacobs’ status in the wake of his recent arrest, and he addressed the ongoing situation with a brief statement when chatting with reporters on Wednesday.

Matt LaFleur Sidesteps Josh Jacobs Question

Jacobs is fresh off his second season with the Packers, and while he still put up solid numbers (234 CAR, 929 YDS, 13 TD, 36 REC, 282 YDS, 1 TD), he didn’t come close to matching the sort of production he put up in his Pro Bowl campaign in 2024. Even with that being said, Green Bay had big plans for Jacobs heading into the 2026 campaign.

Those plans may have to be put on hold now that Jacobs has been arrested, though. Jacobs is facing a strangulation and suffocation charge that is a felony, while his four other charges are misdemeanors. The fact that he was initially being held without bail goes to show just how seriously this situation is being taken, as he eventually ended up getting released from jail on Wednesday afternoon.

On the football field, the Packers have been left to wonder what will happen to Jacobs, as he could face punishment from both the legal system and the NFL. For the time being, though, there’s not much that can be done from Green Bay’s perspective. With that in mind, LaFleur made it clear that he and the rest of the Packers’ decision-makers are going to keep tabs on Jacobs’ status before making any sort of decisions.

“We are going to let the process play out,” LaFleur simply said when asked about Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs Could Find Himself in Serious Trouble

The NFL hasn’t been afraid to drop the hammer in the past when levying punishments against players involved in domestic violence cases, which could spell bad news for Jacobs. Details regarding this incident are still coming to light, but it’s never a good look when you find yourself in these sorts of legal troubles.

All the Packers can do right now is focus on their work on the field and let Jacobs’ situation sort itself out. And while it’s still early, it appears as if he could face some pretty strict repercussions as a result of his actions, from either the legal system, the NFL, or both. In the meantime, LaFleur will continue leading the team through its OTAs, as the team will get a day off on Thursday before returning for one more session on Friday.