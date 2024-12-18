Matt LaFleur Has High Praise for Packers Playmaker: ‘A+’

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has stepped up in recent weeks, including 6 catches for 56 yards in the win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night. And Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has noticed.

“I think Christian’s been practicing better, I think he’s had a great probably last two months,” LaFleur told reporters at his press conference on December 17. “He’s really shown up. It’s showing up on game day. He’s made a lot of great plays. That catch he made on the sideline, that was big time. He also drew a pass interference call. That’s a 40-yard penalty that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. But that was a big time play. And not to mention he’s blocking his butt off as well.”

Watson had 7 catches for 114 yards against the Detroit Lions and 4 catches for 67 yards against the Miami Dolphins.

“In every phase of the game, he’s been A+,” LaFleur added. “The guy is extremely intelligent, we can move him around, he rarely will have a mental error. He’s doing a good job of winning his one-on-one opportunities.”

The 25-year-old third-year receiver told reporters after the Packers 30-13 victory over Seattle, “We’re getting there and we’re making splash plays. You’ve just got to find a way to take them when they’re there.”

Matt LaFleur Also Gave Credit to the Packers Defense: ’11 Guys Playing as 1′

LaFleur also had praise for the Packers defense at his Tuesday press conference.

“I just love our style of play It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t going to be perfect. … We did what we needed to do,” LaFleur told reporters. “We got constant pressure on the quarterback and I thought our coverage disguise was outstanding. I thought it really fooled the quarterback in some instances. … It was 11 guys playing as one.”

LaFleuer did say the team needs to improve how they play on offense in the second half, specifically with their run game.

“There’s opportunities that we’re not taking advantage of. Specifically, that first drive in the second half. That was disappointing. We had 2nd and 2, we went to one of our bread-and-butter runs and we get a yard and a half,” LaFleur said. “And then on third and a half yard, we don’t convert, we don’t block their best player.”

He added, “We’ve got to execute better, certainly there’s times that we as coaches have to put our guys in better position. That’s why both teams get paid, because they’re going to make adjustments and we just have to make sure we stay ahead of them. I do think there were some times we we running the ball pretty effectively in the second half, it just was too inconsistent. And we knew it at half time that they were probably going to start amping up their level of pressure and we saw some more cover 0 in the second half. And then we didn’t necessarily make them pay when we did see those situations.”

LaFleur Provided an Update on a Few Injuries, Including Jordan Love, as the Packers Prepare to Face the Saints

At the press conference, LaFleur provided updates on a few injured players, including QB Jordan Love, who was limping after the win over the Seahawks. LaFleur said Love “should be alright,” and would not be limited in practice this week heading into the Packers game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He said Love took a hit on his thigh.

About linebacker Quay Walker, who left the Seahawks game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, LaFleur told reporters, “We’ll give him through the week and see where it’s at. I’d say it’s more of a week-to-week type deal.”

The Packers head coach was also asked if safety Javon Bullard, also dealing with an ankle injury, could return against the Saints.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to get him out there on the practice field and see how he’s moving around. He’s definitely moving around the facility better. But that doesn’t mean you can go out and play a football game.”

The 10-4 Packers enter the Saints game with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win or some help. If Green Bay wins, they’re in. If the Packers lose, they’ll need an Atlanta Falcons loss or tie plus a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie or a Falcons loss or tie and a Seahawks loss or tie to lock up a playoff spot. But LaFleur said that’s not on his mind heading into week 16.

“I’m not even thinking about the playoffs,” LaFleur told reporters. “Not worried about it. I’m worried about us continuing to get better, staying in the moment, focusing on what’s right in front of us. And that’s by attacking our practices the right way and just building our habits. It’s all about how we improve throughout this process. Whatever happens, happens.”