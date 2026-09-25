Packers HC Matt LaFleur Makes Feelings Clear on Costly Call

The Green Bay Packers defense got torched by the Atlanta Falcons for 35 points in an embarrassing 35-15 loss. However, things started off well for the defense. They allowed 30 yards over the first nine plays of the game, forcing an interception and a punt on the first two drives.

The Packers forced a third-and-long on the third drive of the game, and after an incompletion from quarterback Michael Penix, it looked like they were going to get off of the field again. However, a questionable roughing-the-passer call extended the drive.

Head coach Matt LaFleur made his feelings clear on what he thought about the penalty by keeping his true feelings to himself.

“I’m not going to answer that. I’m not going to get fined,” said LaFleur.

If LaFleur made his true feelings clear, it would not be a good look for the NFL. He obviously disagreed with the penalty. Cox appeared to hit Penix a bit high, but also looked to ease up, and did not go for the head of the quarterback.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Disagrees With Game-Changing Call

On the very next play after the drive was extended, running back Bijan Robinson sprung a 55-yard run to set up a touchdown two players. This tied the game at seven. The Falcons went on a 28-7 run after tying the game.

They only punted on one drive for the rest of the game. According to ESPN, the Packers had an 83% chance to win the game before the penalty. After the run by Robinson, they dropped to 73%. It opened the door for the Falcons to stay in the game, and they took advantage.

Whatever it was from that play, it appeared to have impacted the Packers’ defense.

Packers Fall to 1-2 After Loss to Atlanta Falcons

The season could not have started worse for the Packers. They have a 22-10 lead against their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, in Week 1. The team fell apart and lost that game 39-22.

They trailed the New York Jets 17-7 entering the fourth quarter. The Jets lost the Week 2 game more than the Packers did. Green Bay leaned on special teams and poor decisions by the Jets coaching staff.

Then, the team started hot in Week 3 before a penalty started to tear things down. Now, the Packers have an extended break before a Week 4 game that feels like it is a must-win.

They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Then, they have the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The Bears are a division rival, and the Cowboys are a prime-time spot against a formidable opponent. It could also be an emotional game due to the Micah Parsons trade and the potential of his return.

If Green Bay can go 2-1 over those three games, they would be 3-3 with their best player back on the field. That might be a best-case outcome at this point.