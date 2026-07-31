Packers Coach Reveals What’s Holding Jordan Love Back

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expecting to take the step this year from a second-tier quarterback and a player who has a debatable ranking amongst his peers to one of the clear-cut best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Head coach Matt LaFleur believes he knows one or two things that could take him to that next level. He detailed it with the media after training camp.

LaFleur believes that Love does not maintain his balance when he is moved off of his spot. Love can make great plays on the run, but he could take a step forward if he is able to add that layer of consistency under duress.

If he can improve in this area he can become the quarterback that so many expect him to be.

The Green Bay Packers Have High Expectations for Jordan Love in 2026

Love was third in completion rate when he threw the ball under 2.5 seconds, per PFF. Meanwhile, he dropped to 20th in that stat when he held the football for more than 2.5 seconds. This is a quick synopsis of what LaFleur is talking about.

When he gets the ball out quickly, he is able to stay on his spot and be one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. However, when he holds the ball longer, that usually means that he has to reset or move his feet. From there, he is not as consistent a passer.

The good news for Love is that the Packers have identified where he can improve. They also have a strong playcaller who can work to the strengths and weaknesses of the players around him. Still, it will be on Love to improve in this area, or he will continue to be debated amongst those second-tier quarterbacks.

Jordan Love Has a Chance to Ascend Above Second-Tier Quarterbacks

Throughout the summer, there have been a variety of quarterback lists, rankings, and tiers. All of them tended to have the same top five, although the order of those five would be diverse.

Then, the debate for the sixth quarterback would get wide. There were so many quarterbacks that had their names tossed out as the sixth-best quarterback that you rank them from six through 16. So, a quarterback who is average, or even slightly below for some people’s rankings, could end up being a fringe top five quarterback on other people’s rankings.

That is because of the inconsistency that is being discussed. On certain nights, when Love gets hot or is throwing from his spot, he can be one of the better quarterbacks. However, too many times he is lagging behind and has average-quality play. It gives evaluators just enough ammo to keep him down in the rankings and keep him with the other quarterbacks in his tier.

This year, Love has a strong set of pass catchers with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. Tucker Kraft is back healthy. The team is built for him to succeed, and the coaching staff is investing in his progress. Now, he has to deliver.