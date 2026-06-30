1 Thing Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Can’t Afford This Year

The Green Bay Packers just gave head coach Matt LaFleur a multi-year extension this past offseason. However, that does not stop the pressure and buzz growing that his job is in jeopardy. Pro Football Focus listed out six coaches who are entering the 2026 season on the hot seat. While LaFleur was in the category labeled ‘Worth Monitoring in January, ‘ he did make the list.

Bradley Locker wrote that LaFleur is a winner in the regular season, which is why he was extended. However, his losses in the postseason is starting to become a problem. If LaFleur has another great regular season and follows up with a one-and-done appearance in the playoffs, Packers fans will not care how many years he has left on his deal.

That is why his seat is not firmly hot, but there is a real chance it heats up by the end of the season.

The Green Bay Packers Need Matt LaFleur To Win Big Playoff Games

The Packers are 76-40-1 in the regular season since hiring LaFleur as their head coach. Since he has taken over as head coach, only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have more regular-season wins.

This is impressive when you consider that those two teams are led by the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, in that same time period, the Chiefs had 16 playoff wins and three Super Bowls. The Bills are known for bad postseason success, and they have an 8-7 record in the playoffs over that time. Meanwhile, Green Bay is 3-6 over that time period. They can win in the regular season at the same rate, but the postseason is a different animal for LaFleur and the Packers.

To make matters worse, he started his career 2-2 in the playoffs. He had Aaron Rodgers and made it to two straight NFC Championship game appearances. However, they failed to reach a Super Bowl in both appearances.

Since then, he is 1-4 in the playoffs. That includes being 1-3 with Jordan Love. Some of this can be passed off as not his fault, but the consistency of playoff losses is starting to make the noise louder.

Packers Need a Healthy Team Entering 2026

The biggest issue for the Packers in 2025 was health. Not only did they lose Micah Parsons, but Tucker Kraft, Zach Tom, and Devonte Wyatt all had significant injuries, holding them out of the big moment as well.

The thought for this year is that the group should be healthy by the playoffs, and there will not be excuses this year.

LaFleur has proven he can win in the regular season, so if they have to slow-play these players to their return, that is not a problem. The goal will be to get the group healthy for the big games.

Now, the Packers coach can lean on his talent when the games matter the most. This should help him get over his postseason drought. However, if the Packers are healthy and lose in round 1, the extension will be forgotten, and the seat will be scorching hot.