Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Under Serious Fire After Falcons Flop

The Green Bay Packers have a roster full of holes and a head coach in Matt LaFleur who may need to start fearing for his job after Week 3, despite inking a contract extension just this offseason.

LaFleur was the subject of criticism and ridicule from top media personalities and football fans alike on September 24, as the lowly Atlanta Falcons came into Lambeau Field and rolled the Packers in their home-opener.

Look, I’m not ready to fire Matt LaFleur … but I’d at least be interested to know who Mike Tomlin would bring as his OC,” Peter Bukowski of “Locked on Packers” wrote on X.

“Based on that play call – Matt LaFleur has lost his fastball,” Kevin Wildes of FS1 added after Green Bay failed to convert a fourth-and-short in the red zone while down 10 points during the third quarter.

That play call — which came two weeks after LaFleur chose in a game against the Vikings to take three points off the board following a penalty, went for it on fourth down and came up short via a QB sneak with Jordan Love — opened up the flood gates online.

“Matt LaFleur wasn’t trying the fourth-and-1 sneak again. Not after Minnesota,” Ryan Wood of USA Today posted. “Unfortunately for the #Packers, Jordan Love’s play-action to Christian Watson looked equally inept. It’s a game of situations, and the #Packers have no solution in short yardage.”

Critics Questioning Matt LaFleur’s Grasp of Modern NFL Offense

Getty Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

LaFleur made his reputation in the league based on his offensive prowess, though that is coming into question with a decimated offensive line in 2026 that can’t protect Love and can’t help get the running game off the ground.

“‘Matt LaFleur, one of the great offensive minds in the NFL’ #Packers,” one fan wrote, mocking the notion.

“Remember guys, the Packers extended Matt LaFleur because they are comfortable delivering this product to you!” another person posted.

Matt LaFleur’s Extension With Packers During Offseason Was Substantial

Getty Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers.

The details of LaFleur’s extension in January are not public, but reports at the time indicated that it was a multi-year commitment at a substantial annual number.

“The Packers and LaFleur have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per sources informed of the pact,” Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote on January 17. “LaFleur had one year left on his contract, with neither side interested in moving forward into a lame-duck 2026 campaign.”

But things have changed significantly in a short period of time. The Packers had dropped six games in a row stretching back to last season before eking out a three-point overtime win against the New York Jets last week.

If Green Bay falls to Atlanta Thursday, which appears likely with the Falcons up 27-7 in the fourth quarter, LaFleur will be 1-7 in his last eight contests.

Fans at Lambeau rained down boos upon the team as they ran into the locker room at halftime, and the audible discontent continued as the third quarter wore on.

Green Bay is riddled with injuries to players like wide receiver Jayden Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele as well as superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons — while starting running back Josh Jacobs remains ineligible as the NFL investigates his off-field conduct.

The Packers offense was the problem coming into Week 3, but the Falcons rolled over the Green Bay defense Thursday night leaving the home fans with little for which to cheer and the franchise with few answers to seriously concerning questions early in the season.