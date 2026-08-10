Matt LaFleur Reveals Where Jordan Love Tops Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been with Jordan Love for three years, going on his fourth. After spending four years with Rodgers prior to that, it is safe to say he knows good quarterback play. So, when LaFleur says that Love is the best he has ever coached at anything revolving around quarterback, it sparks intrigue.

When discussing Love with Stacey Dales and Brian Baldinger of NFL Network, LaFleur made it clear that Love was the best he has ever seen when it comes to setting himself up to avoid being outschemed before the snap.

“He’s got to be the best I have been around in terms of protections and adjustments, and rarely does he get outschemed, and it’s pretty remarkable,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur credited his time with Rodgers as a reason why he got so good at it. So, it is not like he forgot about Rodgers or anything. He also joked that Rodgers would get mad at the comment. However, he stood by his quarterback. He thinks Love is the best pre-snap.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Signals One Area Jordan Love is Better than Aaron Rodgers

To be fair, there are many areas that LaFleur did not say that Love is the best that he has been around. In fact, LaFleur has been critical of Love this offseason, telling the media he has specific things for his quarterback to work on.

LaFleur has specifically mentioned his footwork and his ability to reset his feet when he moves in the pocket as areas where Love must improve. So, while LaFleur thinks that Love is the best pre-snap, Rodgers remains the best he has coached after the snap.

Still, LaFleur is brutally honest when it comes to where Love struggles. So, you can take it at face value that he truly believes Love is better than Rodgers in this area, and is not just giving his quarterback extra confidence.

LaFleur Has Not Won With Love as Much as He Did With Rodgers

After this season, LaFleur will have been with Love as much as he has with Rodgers. That is why he can provide such an intimate comparison. However, when it comes to wins and losses, so far, he was better with Rodgers.

Rodgers and LaFleur had a 47-19 record from 2019-2022. They were 2-3 in the playoffs over that time. On the flip side, the Packers are 29-21-1 with Love. They are also 1-3 in the playoffs.

So, even if the Packers ran the table, they would get to 46-21-1, one fewer win with Love. Of course, playoff wins are the only thing that matters. Rodgers made the playoffs in three of the four years with LaFleur, but Love has made it in all three. Still, he has one fewer win.

A playoff run featuring a few wins could make up for the team having a lower winning percentage in the regular season without Rodgers. Until then, anything that LaFleur brings up with Love in comparison to Rodgers will be put under the microscope.