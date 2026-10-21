Packers Coach Breaks Silence on Josh Jacobs Charges

The Green Bay Packers are expected to get running back Josh Jacobs back from the Commissioner’s Exempt List this week. He is practicing with the team in anticipation of a Week 7 return. Given that he has been missing time for a domestic violence allegation that went to court, there are questions about how the team has to weigh the football aspect with the personal aspect of Jacobs. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he feels as though Jacobs deserves a second chance, and he still views Jacobs as a good person, despite his decision.

“I think a lot of times, you get in a situation where you might not make the right decision,” admitted LaFleur. “And I think people learn from their mistakes.”

LaFleur added that he senses remorse from Jacobs.

“I think he’s extremely remorseful, and I do believe that he’s a good person. I’ve been around him quite a bit. I believe in second chances.”

Jacobs spent the first six weeks of the 2026 season on the Commissioner’s Exempt List

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Defends Josh Jacobs Before Week 7

Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property last month. These charges stemmed from a May altercation with his girlfriend at the time. Jacobs was initially charged with a felony, but the charges were later reduced to misdemeanor.

The NFL took its time to investigate the incident. However, they have not been able to review video of the incident.

The league viewed his time on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as time served, so after what was essentially a six-game suspension, Jacobs will return to the field. The Packers plan to use him immediately.

Packers Have Plan for Josh Jacobs

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich discussed the run game problems prior to Week 7. He noted that the team plans to get Jacobs involved, and that he should help.

“Josh will definitely help, for sure,” said the Packers offensive coordinator. “He’s an excellent player, and he’ll provide some good spark for our offense. So, I’m excited about that. But we just all need to do a better job.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur added that the team has a plan to bring him back into the mix.

“I think that’s going to be determined throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said the day that Jacobs returned to the team. “See where he’s at, see how he’s feeling, and then we’ll make a decision.”

Still, the run game has been a problem this season.

MarShawn Lloyd is leading the team in carries. However, he is averaging less than three yards per rushing attempt. Kaleb Johnson was eating into his work until he fumbled in Week 4. He has played 13 snaps in two weeks since then.

Pierre Strong is their passing down, and he was only called up because Chris Brooks was on the IR. The room is in flux. Getting Jacobs back will help. Green Bay will head to Detroit to take on the Lions this week.