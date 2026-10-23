Packers HC Matt LaFleur Issues Major Josh Jacobs Update Ahead of Week 7

The Green Bay Packers have rebounded from their early-season woes to look like a formidable threat in the NFC North division. While an important contest against the Detroit Lions is on the schedule for Week 7, the Packers appear set to receive a boost in the form of running back Josh Jacobs for this game.

Jacobs didn’t play in Green Bay’s first six games after beginning the year on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, but he was removed from the list on Monday, making him eligible to make his season debut on Sunday. However, it’s not a guarantee that Jacobs will play, which led to head coach Matt LaFleur issuing a crucial update on his status on Friday.

Josh Jacobs on Track to Play for Packers in Week 7

Jacobs found himself in hot water with the NFL as a result of an incident with his then-girlfriend that saw him get charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property. While he was never formally suspended by the league, he essentially served a six-game suspension during his time on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Now that he is trending towards returning to the field, Jacobs is expected to help a Packers rushing attack that has been largely lifeless to this point. No matter who Green Bay has turned to, it hasn’t mattered, as the team as a whole is averaging an abysmal 2.9 yards per carry through its first six games.

While Jacobs wasn’t outrageously effective last season, he should be able to get this part of the team’s offense back on track. He has to get up to speed first, though, which is why it isn’t set in stone that he will play against the Lions. According to LaFleur, though, if everything goes according to plan, Jacobs will make his season debut on Sunday in this huge divisional matchup.

On Josh Jacobs, LaFleur said he’s on track to play Sunday as long as he gets through today’s practice and continues to trend in the right direction,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Packers Offense Set to Receive Huge Josh Jacobs Boost

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 02: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers reacts in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers in the game at Lambeau Field on November 02, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jacobs racked up 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 234 carries last season, while also catching 36 passes for 282 yards and another score out of the backfield. At the very least, Jacobs’ nose for the endzone should help improve Green Bay’s offensive efficiency, but if he can get going on the ground, that will only make life easier for Jordan Love under center.

The Packers offense is going to have to be at its best on Sunday, because the Lions offense has proven it can put up points in bunches so far this season. With every team in the NFC North in the hunt for playoff positioning right now, that makes divisional matchups incredibly important, so Green Bay will be hoping that Jacobs can immediately help the team pick up a big win if he is able to play on Sunday.