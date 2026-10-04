Packers’ Matt LaFleur Puts Kaleb Johnson on Notice After Critical Fumble

The Green Bay Packers did a lot of things better in their bounce back win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But some of the same issues continued to persist for Matt LaFleur’s club as well.

So despite the win, LaFleur was noticeably annoyed in his postgame press conference. One of the parts of the team he appeared most irate about was the running backs.

Both MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson fumbled during Week 4. Johnson’s fumble occurred at the Tampa Bay 4-yard line with Green Bay having the opportunity to go ahead by two scores.

Although the fumbles didn’t impact the outcome, LaFleur appears to be taking a no-nonsense policy toward his running backs coughing up the ball.

“Well, I think a great teacher is the bench,” said LaFleur to reporters. “So, if guys don’t start holding onto the ball, they’re going to be sitting on the bench.”

Kaleb Johnson Turns in Solid Day But Also Fumbled in Week 4

Getty Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson averaged 5.3 yards per carry but also fumbled in Week 4 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Josh Jacobs’s absence, the Packers are desperate for any kind of backfield production. Green Bay came into Week 4 ranked 28th in rushing yards.

Jacobs’s primarily replacement, Lloyd, ran for only 13 yards on seven carries versus the Buccaneers. In the fourth quarter, Lloyd hauled in a 16-yard pass, but he lost the ball on a fumble.

Fortunately for the Packers, that fumble went out of bounds. But three plays later, Johnson lost the ball on a first-and-goal opportunity at the 3-yard line.

The Buccaneers recovered to essentially stay in the game.

That fumble spoiled what was otherwise a strong outing from Johnson. In his fourth game with the Packers, he led the team with 42 rushing yards on just eight carries. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry behind a 31-yard run that set up Green Bay’s third-quarter touchdown.

With the rushing totals, Johnson had arguably his best game in the NFL. But it’s pretty clear he’s not going to continue to get opportunities if he doesn’t avoid fumbles.

Johnson also fumbled in Week 2, but it didn’t lead to a turnover. The second-year running back didn’t get another touch after fumbling in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Packers Still Waiting for RB to Seize Opportunity

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a clear warning for Kaleb Johnson and other running backs about fumbling after Week 4.

The Packers have now played four games with Jacobs. Yet, the team is still largely waiting on a running back emerging as the go-to guy in the backfield.

Early in the fourth quarter Sunday, it looked like Johnson was emerging as the guy. But apparently he won’t be if he doesn’t take care of the ball.

Johnson has fumbled twice on just 20 carries this season. It’s a small sample, but a good fumble rate for a running back is about 1 out of every 100 touches — not 1 out of every 10.

After losing the ball inside the 5-yard line, it wouldn’t be surprising if Johnson has to work his way out of LaFleur’s doghouse. While Lloyd also fumbled Sunday, Packers other running back Chris Brooks had a 27-yard run. Brooks had four carries for 30 yards.

With no fumbles for Brooks, perhaps he will get a bigger role in Week 5 versus the Chicago Bears.