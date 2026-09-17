Matt LaFleur Opens Up on New Packers Offensive Wrinkle

One of the small positives from the Green Bay Packers‘ offensive performance was what the team was able to do with three tight ends on the field. Matt LaFleur praised the team’s ability to move the ball in both the pass and running game out of 13 personnel, which is one receiver and three tight ends.

“We had a couple of explosives out of 13 personnel, not only in the pass game, but in the run game as well,” said LaFleur.

This is a potential wrinkle that the team did not utilize much last year that we could see more of in 2026.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Hints at More 13-personnel

According to SumerSports, the Packers ranked 26th in the NFL when it came to the number of 13-personnel the team ran in 2025. They ran just 14 plays with three tight ends on the field.

However, they ranked 14th in Expected Points Added per play with that set of players. So, the team did not have the talent to run the look, but it still led to success. This year, they are more equipped.

The Packers already ran 10 plays from 13 personnel in Week 1. That was the seventh-highest rate in the NFL in 2026. Despite the offense being a complete disaster on almost all other snaps, the group ranked third in expected points added per play out of 13 personnel.

So, the Packers are utilizing the look more, and it is already working out for them. Based on the comments LaFleur made, the team is likely going to use more three-tight-end sets moving forward.

Packers Have Personnel to Run Three Tight Ends

Last year, Tucker Kraft got hurt, and Josh Whyle was not trusted as a blocker well enough to utilize 13-personnel. This year, Luke Musgrave is gone, but the Packers signed Jonnu Smith.

Smith is familiar with LaFleur from their time together in Tennessee. So, he fit into the offense well. He played 32 snaps in Week 1.

The team added Mark Redman during roster cutdowns. The tight end is a legitimate blocking threat, and he pushed Whyle from a third tight end last year to the Packers’ fourth.

Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports highlighted the value of a tight end like Redman when utilizing 13-personnel.

Because Smith is the more valuable pass catcher and Redman is a strong blocker, it allows the Packers to use Tucker Kraft however they would like.

He can be an extra wideout, an extra blocker, or a fullback if needed. These two make him and the personnel look dangerous.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams ran 21 plays out of 13-personnel. The Rams’ rate was 37%, and the Bills’ was 40%. No other team had more than 12. So, the Packers are utilizing this as much as most teams. Now, the question is whether they lean into it as much as the Rams and Bills, or look to it from time to time.