Packers’ Matt LaFleur Put on Blast After Team’s Latest 4th Quarter Collapse

The Green Bay Packers opened the 2026 NFL season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. But it looked an awful lot like the end of the 2025 campaign.

Green Bay held a double-digit lead in the second half versus their NFC North rival. But Matt LaFleur’s club lost thanks to a 29-point avalanche from the Vikings.

Minnesota scored 29 unanswered points to end the game, knocking off the Packers 39-22. Not counting a kneel down to end the game, the Vikings scored touchdowns on their final four drives. Green Bay’s final four drives ended with giveaways and turnovers on downs.

After failing to secure another double-digit lead in an NFC North rivalry game, social media wasn’t kind to LaFleur.

“We are watching yet another classic Matt LaFleur choke job,” wrote 247 Sports’ Eli Berkovits. “Hilarious that anyone thought things would magically change 8 years in.”

“There are implosions in pro football. Then, apparently, there’s the Matt LaFleur experience,” wrote GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne. “This Packers season has picked up right where it left off.”

“An overmatched offensive line and a complete inability to finish off games,” wrote The Wisconsin State Journal’s Tom Oates. “So, Matt LaFleur, what exactly has changed with the Packers since last season?”

Packers Lose Sixth Straight Game

Getty NFL pundits and fans ripped into Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after his team blew another fourth quarter lead in Week 1.

In addition to the general criticism LaFleur received for losing Sunday’s game, social media users ripped into the Packers head coach for a fourth-down decision early in the fourth quarter.

On fourth-and-6, the Packers made a field goal to move ahead by eight points. But instead of keeping the points, the Packers accepted the penalty to the Minnesota 17-yard line. Green Bay then ran a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1.

The Vikings made the stop, which appeared to officially shift the momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

Minnesota scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession while the Packers committed turnovers on their next two drives.

The decision helped lead to the Packers blowing their third straight fourth quarter lead versus an NFC North rival. Green Bay has also now lost six straight games dating back to last December, including the playoffs.

“This will be the 6th straight loss for Matt LaFleur…including blown leads of 21-3 (twice) and today 22-10,” wrote WBAY’s Chris Roth.

In addition to LaFleur, Packers pundits were also frustrated with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Brian Gutekunst put together an abysmal offensive line, and Matt LaFleur shit his pants again in the fourth quarter,” wrote Packers writer Michael Rodney.

“Maybe Ed Policy will give them another extension.”