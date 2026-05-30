Packers’ Matt LaFleur Is Clear on Possibility to Add Veteran Edge Rusher

With the Green Bay Packers, all eyes are on what head coach Matt LaFleur and the organization might do at running back. Starter Josh Jacobs has an unclear future with the team after his arrest this week.

But the Packers arguably have just as big of a need at edge rusher. LaFleur didn’t rule out addressing that position when asked about that during his most recent conversation with reporters.

“I think there’s always opportunities to add,” said LaFleur on Wednesday. “But everything just has got to line up right.”

LaFleur’s comment came as the team’s top edge rusher, Micah Parsons, continues to rehab from a torn ACL injury from December. Parsons might not be ready to play in September, and the Packers traded their next-best 2025 edge rusher, Rashan Gary, this offseason.

The most significant edge rusher addition the Packers made since the Gary trade was fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton.