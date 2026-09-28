Matt LaFleur Reveals Plans for Packers New OL Additions

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has been a problem through the first three weeks of the season. That is why they signed Laken Tomlinson from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad to their active roster and signed free agent Mekhi Becton to their practice squad.

Those are two highly experienced veterans with 221 combined starts in the NFL. Considering how inexperienced the Packers’ line is, it is worth wondering how these two fit in, and whether they could be in the mix as soon as this week.

Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that their role on game day will come down to how quickly they pick up the offense. However, both are versatile enough to compete at multiple offensive line spots.

When asked if Tomlinson would be limited to left guard, where he has the most experience, LaFleur noted that he thinks he can compete at both guard spots.

“I think he’s got the versatility to go either left guard or right guard,” said LaFleur.

As for Becton, LaFleur sees him on the right side in some manner. However, whether that be right tackle or right guard is yet to be determined.

“Probably more so on the right side. That’s primarily where he’s played,” LaFleur added when asked if he saw Becton as versatile as Tomlinson. LaFleur did confirm that tackle is in play for the former first-round pick.

Green Bay Packers Have Plans for Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson

As of now, it sounds like Sean Rhyan is locked into center and Jordan Morgan will start at left tackle for the Packers. The other three spots are open.

When healthy, Aaron Banks would start at left guard. He is not healthy often, though. The team has started Donovan Jennings and Jager Burton in the spot, but now Tomlinson might get a chance.

Tomlinson will also be pushing Jacob Monk at right guard. However, Mekhi Becton will be in the mix for this position as well.

Becton could push Monk at right guard, or he could push Anthony Belton at right tackle. If Becton is the best option at right tackle, that could mean that Belton slides inside to guard.

So, they have four options at both guard spots and two options at tackle.

Packers Sign Two Experienced Offensive Linemen

LaFleur noted that aside from both linemen being big, they also have plenty of NFL experience.

“Really good, obviously big people who have played a lot of ball that can come in and potentially help,” said LaFleur when asked to describe Tomlinson and Becton.

Tomlinson has 162 starts in his NFL career, and started seven games for the Houston Texans last year. He has 10,867 snaps at left guard and just 65 at right guard.

Meanwhile, Becton has 59 career starts, with 14 coming last year. He started his last two years at right guard and played right tackle to finish the 2023 season. Becton has experience at left tackle, but that was earlier in 2023. He has been on the right side since.

It will be interesting to see if either can start this week.