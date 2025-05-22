Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Sends Strong Message on Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Even Aaron Rodgers’ former coach believes he is going to end up a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt LaFleur, who coached Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-22, believes Rodgers will ink a contract with the Western Pennsylvania team that he has been closely linked to for months.

Rodgers and the Steelers seem like the NFL’s worst-kept secret marriage, with Pittsburgh carrying three quarterbacks with 18 combined NFL starts under their belts. The Steelers did not select a QB before Will Howard in the sixth round, passing on Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and many others.

Still, Steelers nation is going through a twinge of angst after watching their beloved team muddle with uninspiring quarterback play. Despite a loaded roster good enough to reach the playoffs four of the past five years, Pittsburgh has fallen in the wild-card round.

But LaFleur trusts Steelers brass to seal the deal with Rodgers by the time training camp rolls around.

“I’m pretty sure they know what they’re doing. I’m sure they’re confident in what they’re doing,” LaFleur said on “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams this week. “I would fully expect [Rodgers] to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

LaFleur said neither Mike Tomlin nor Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have reached out to him about Rodgers throughout the offseason. With LaFleur and Rodgers, Green Bay went 47-19 in four seasons, including a 39-10 mark over the first three seasons, and Rodgers won NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021.

Calling Jaire

Jaire Alexander’s future, and his lack of availability in 2024, has been a huge talking point in Green Bay this off-season. Alexander has missed all but 34 games over the past four seasons even though he was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

LaFleur addressed his two-time Pro Bowl cornerback’s struggles with injuries while also lauding his skill.

“[Alexander] is a great player,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately, he’s been kind of snake bit the past couple of years and has missed a lot of time.

“It’s hard to play up to your potential when you’re not on the grass.”

Adams pressed LaFleur for an update about Alexander, since the cornerback is still on the roster even though the organization was reportedly trying to trade him earlier in the off-season.

“That’s something we’re working through,” LaFleur said. “Hopefully we’ll have a resolution sooner or later.”

Receiving Praise

The Packers’ wide-receiver corps has kept the team from reaching their potential, according to many. But Green Bay made major upgrades to its receivers room, especially with the selection of Matthew Golden of Texas and Savion Williams from TCU at last month’s draft — even though LaFleur acknowledged how far the rookies have still to go.

“There’s a long way to go between now and the season, and there’s a lot to learn,” LaFleur said, referencing the drafted wideouts. “I do like how they have attacked it and come in the building and been great teammates and ready to learn.

“You never quite know what you’re going to get when you draft these guys.”

The Packers passed on free agent wideout Davante Adams, who like Rodgers was with LaFleur when the young head coach started in Green Bay. Adams signed a two-year contract with coach Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams, who LaFleur’s brother Mike is the offensive coordinator.

“I’m sure [McVay] and my brother would be really upset if Davante would’ve come back here,” LaFleur said. “Any time you have a player of that caliber, there’s definitely conversations that go into it. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn’t, but Davante’s a guy I’ve got a ton of respect for.”