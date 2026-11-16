The Green Bay Packers are expected to get star edge rusher Micah Parsons back in Week 12 after their bye week. At least that has been the plan, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. However, LaFleur noted that while that is the likely plan, there are still hurdles for Parsons to clear before the team can give anything definitive.

“That’s my plan,” said LaFleur in a bit of a joking manner when asked if the plan was for Parsons to return this week. “I think my plan’s been different than everybody else’s this whole time.”

Play

In a more serious manner, LaFleur did not say that Parsons would certainly return and that he still has some steps to take to get back.

“We’ll see,” said LaFleur when discussing the plan for Parsons. “I mean, obviously having him in practice and taking some reps, there’s still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before I think we can definitively say that he’s a go. But he’s been showing progress, and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

The team is going to have a few days off for their bye week. However, because the team plays on Wednesday, they will return to the field sooner. They plan to practice on Saturday in preparation for Week 12. The team plans to have a decision by then.

Green Bay Packers Need to See Parsons Clear Hurdles for Activation

Parsons’ practice window was opened on November 4. They have 21 days to activate him. The team has until November 25, which means that they will not have to activate him until right before their Week 12 matchup with the Rams.

Parsons was mostly limited in his practice work. He missed a day last week due to illness. However, LaFleur noted that when he has seen the star rusher, it has looked good.

“We would have had a different plan if he was able to go that day,” said LaFleur on Parsons missing time while his window was open. “But he wasn’t, so it’s just one of those deals. You just got to adjust. But yeah, in terms of just getting him out there, getting him those reps. In the limited reps he’s had, he’s looked good.”

Parsons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus tear last season.

Packers Anticipating Parsons Return

The team is 6-4 heading into the bye week. When healthy, Parsons is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The 2021 first-round pick recorded 13 sacks in his rookie season, making an All-Pro. He put up 13.5 sacks in his second NFL season making his second All-Pro. Parsons improved to 14 sacks the next year but was a second-team All-Pro.

Then in his fourth season he decreased a little bit to 12 sacks. He still made the Pro Bowl but did not get All-Pro recognition. In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers.

He put up 12.5 sacks in 14 games before his ACL tear in his first year with Green Bay.