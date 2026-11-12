Matt LaFleur Reveals Josh Jacobs Finger Surgery Timeline Ahead of IR Decision

The Green Bay Packers have a big question mark at the running back position over the next few weeks: how long will Josh Jacobs be on the sidelines for.

Per Ian Rapoport’s report on Wednesday, the former Raiders All-Pro could miss anywhere from one to four games on the sidelines, given that he has a chance to play in Week 12 after the bye but could also end up on IR.

Josh Jacobs Having Surgery on Friday, 1 Day Before IR Decision

Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Jacobs will have surgery on his finger Friday.

“LaFleur said Josh Jacobs will have finger surgery tomorrow and they’ll know more then about recovery timetable.” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported on Thursday.

This lends more sense to Rapoport’s original reporting that stated Green Bay would make a decision about Jacobs potentially going to the injured reserve list on Saturday, as it is one day after the surgery.

Kaleb Johnson Likely Taking Over During Jacobs’ Absence

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Kaleb Johnson #26 of the Green Bay Packers and Marshawn Lloyd #32 look on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In his stead, it appears more and more likely that Kaleb Johnson will given the keys, or at least the first shot, to being the RB1 in Jacobs’ absence.

In his piece for Packers.com, editor Mike Spofford asserted that Kaleb Johnson appears to have the lead in the race for the starting job.

“I’m expecting it to be Kaleb Johnson, but we’ll see if Chris Brooks comes off IR this week.” Spofford wrote on Nov. 11, in response to a question as to who will be the RB1 in Week 10, before continuing later on in the Q&A piece, “I like giving Kaleb Johnson a chance to be the lead back, hopefully he can make the most of this chance.”

Bill Huber, publisher of Packers on Sports Illustrated, echoed similar thoughts the day prior on Nov. 1o, adding that the young, ex-Steelers RB could even see a role in the Packers offense after Jacobs’ return.

“With Jacobs out for at least a couple games, [Kaleb] Johnson will have a chance to be the top back for the short term and perhaps earn a key role for the stretch run.”