Packers HC Matt LaFleur Speaks Out Again About Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are coming up quickly on training camp and preseason action. There is still some time left before that period of the year arrives, but head coach Matt LaFleur and company are ready to get going.

Currently, there are some question marks surrounding the Packers. Arguably the biggest question mark has to do with the off-the-field issues surrounding star running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was recently arrested on five charges related to a domestic abuse situation. While no final outcome has been reached, there is clear concern about whether or not he will miss time this season. Losing Jacobs would be a devastating blow for Green Bay.

Over the last two years, Jacobs has been a workhorse for the Packers’ offense. Last year, he carried the football 234 times for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns after totaling 301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 scores in 2024.

With that being said, LaFleur has spoken out about Jacobs once again this week.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur Comments on Star RB Josh Jacobs

As shared by Cameron Ezeir of WFRV Sports, LaFleur has been excited to have Jacobs attending mandatory minicamp. Even as he awaits the outcome of his legal issues, his presence has been valuable fro Green Bay.

“It’s been great to have him around, he shows up every day with the same attitude and same mentality and I would expect nothing other than that,” LaFleur said.

It is obvious that the Packers are still standing firmly behind Jacobs. We won’t speculate about the legal situation, but LaFleur is obviously supportive of his star running back.

Should Jacobs be forced to miss any amount of time this season, Green Bay would be in trouble.

Green Bay’s Running Back Situation Behind Josh Jacobs Isn’t Ideal

At this point in time, the Packers have MarShawn Lloyd as their next best option behind Jacobs. Lloyd has big-time potential, but has only played in one game over his first two NFL seasons.

Chris Brooks would be another option for Green Bay if Jacobs missed time. He played in 17 games last season for the Packers, carrying the football 27 times for 106 yards and catching 13 passes for 91 yards.

Neither of those options would be ideal for Green Bay. LaFleur badly needs Jacobs to be a workhorse style of running back again in 2026. Without him on the field, the Packers’ offense would take a big step in the wrong direction.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Jacobs and Green Bay. For now, it’s clear that LaFleur is throwing his support behind the star running back and is happy to have him around the team as the investigation unfolds.