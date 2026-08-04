Packers’ Matt LaFleur Sends Strong Message Ahead of Cardinals Joint Practice

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the upcoming season, and while folks would love to see the team take the field for their Week 1 action tomorrow, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before the campaign gets underway. Training camp is in full swing, and the work the team puts in during the summer will have a big impact on how they perform once the regular season arrives.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has a lot of eyes on him entering the year, as rumors suggest he could be on the hot seat entering the year. Despite that, LaFleur is excited for the start of the campaign, and with a joint practice scheduled against his brother Mike LaFleur‘s team, the Arizona Cardinals, scheduled for later this month, the Packers leader recently opened up on his upcoming meeting with one of the league’s newest head coaches.

Matt LaFleur Begins Friendly Trash Talk with Cardinals, Mike LaFleur

Matt has been working as Green Bay’s head coach since 2019, but before he landed this gig, he worked his way up the ranks in the NFL alongside his brother, Mike. The pair briefly spent time together as part of the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff in 2015 and 2016, while also working for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at different points in time.

After spending the past three years as McVay’s offensive coordinator for the Rams, Mike was hired to be the Cardinals’ new head coach this offseason. Considering how Arizona is rebuilding, Mike is going to have his work cut out for him, especially when it comes to his upcoming joint practice with Green Bay.

It wasn’t much of a surprise when the Packers and Cardinals announced a joint practice ahead of their preseason contest at the end of August, as it will see Matt and Mike square off the first time as opposing head coaches. While this is still weeks away, the trash talk has already begun, as Matt has his sights set on getting the better of his brother during this practice session.

“I just can’t wait to whip his a** again,” LaFleur hilariously said on “Up And Adams.” “I’ve just been doing it my whole life … It’s gonna be a pretty special deal for us and our family.”

Packers Expecting Big Things from Matt LaFleur in 2026

It’s not much of a surprise to see that this joint practice is already on Matt’s radar, and truth be told, Green Bay should dominate against a rebuilding Arizona squad when these two teams do eventually meet up. However, as a whole, the Packers have their sights set on goals that are bigger than winning a family rivalry before the season even starts.

While G.B. has made it to the postseason in each of the past three years, the team and its fans are expecting a deeper run to be made this time around. There is certainly enough talent on this roster in order for that to happen, but the overall success of the season may ultimately come down to the work Matt is able to do as the team’s head coach.