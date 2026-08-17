Packers Coach Calls Former Draft Pick Most Improved

Green Bay Packers third-year linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper is taking all of the steps the team asked of him. Head coach Matt LaFleur went out of his way to call out Hopper by name when discussing the players who have improved the most.

“The guy that has probably shown the most improvement is Hopper,” said LaFleur when discussing the room. “We’ve always known he was a thumper; he will come downhill and hit you, but I think from a coverage aspect, understanding the details- when he can trigger, when he has to fall back, all of it, his whole game- he seems to be taking that next jump that is so critical in year three.”

Hopper played 30 snaps in the team’s first preseason game. He had 18 snaps in coverage, one as a pass rusher, and 11 in run defense. He added three tackles, including a run stop. Pro Football Focus did give him a better grade against the run than the pass, but LaFleur appears to be satisfied with what he has done in coverage.

Green Bay Packers Have Breakout Candidate in Ty’Ron Hopper

This is not the only time Hopper has had his name shouted out in praise. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated went to Packers training camp, and one of his biggest takeaways was that Hopper was one of the players to watch. He even noted that Hopper could push new acquisition Zaire Franklin to get on the field.

“Edgerrin Cooper should be one of the league’s best at his position,” wrote Breer. “There could be a few guys over the course of the year playing next to him, and one dark horse would be Ty’Ron Hopper, a former third-rounder who took a massive jump this offseason.”

Breer either had a tip, or he saw for himself that Hopper has been rising and getting work near the starting defense.

Still, while he looks good and he did play 126 snaps last season, a big step up from his 18 as a rookie, it still will be tough for him to get on the field.

Packers Linebacker Room is Tough To Navigate

Even Breer noted that the breakout candidate Cooper is not losing his job. While Breer thinks that Franklin could see his spot slip away, the team did go out of their way to acquire him. He is also familiar with Jonathan Gannon from their time together with the Colts.

Perhaps if an injury occurs, or towards the end of the season, Hopper could push Franklin. There is smoke suggesting that. However, right now the competition might be for the third spot. Isiah McDuffie is back, and last year he started 13 games for the Packers. He has 1,890 snaps on defense for the team in five seasons.

In the first preseason game, he worked ahead of Hopper and looked sound, playing 21 snaps. The Packers signed Franklin to push McDuffie back down the depth chart, but they clearly trust him as a depth piece. Whether Hopper can be anything more than a fourth linebacker is up for debate, but there is a lot of buzz around his name.