Matt LaFleur Opens Door for Packers Rookie to Start

It would be hard to find a player on the Green Bay Packers who is having a better set of offseason practices than Jager Burton. The rookie fifth-round pick from Kentucky has been able to get work with the first-team in a variety of ways, and it led to head coach Matt LeFleur admitting that he can be in the mix to get playing time as a rookie.

Burton has benefited from veterans sitting out. Anthony Belton missed time last week, and Burton was able to get work with the first team at right guard. Now, the team is resting Aaron Banks for a practice, and it was a chance for Burton to get work on the left side.

The Green Bay Packers Expect Jager Burton to Be in Starting Mix in 2026

LeFleur noted that the versatility was a key detail to the Packers’ drafting Burton.

“That was an attractive piece to his game, was his versatility,” LeFleur admitted. “I think he’s got a chance to impact any of the inside three positions.”

Burton started his college career at Kentucky, where he got 34 snaps at right guard. In 2022, he moved to left guard and played 779 snaps on that side with 10 snaps on the right side. In 2023, he was back to the right, playing 485 snaps at right guard and 159 at center.

The change continued in 2024 as he played 379 snaps at left guard. Finally, in 2025, he slotted into center with 817 snaps. Overall, he had 1,158 snaps at left guard, 976 snaps at center, and 531 snaps at right guard. That type of flexibility can be valued in the NFL, especially by a Packers team that likes to move players around.

Jordan Morgan is starting at left tackle after working at guard last year. Anthony Belton played left tackle in college and is expected to start at right guard this year. Sean Rhyan played right guard last year and will play center this year. From the sounds of OTAs and minicamp, Burton fits right into this group.

The Packers Could Need Burton at All Three Spots

Green Bay has penciled in starters at all five offensive line spots. They also have questions at the three interior spots that will allow Burton a chance to start. As noted, Belton has limited experience at guard, and the team is starting him with optimism, but a bit of concern. Rhyan has center experience, but could be better off as a guard in the long-term. So, the team could push Rhyan out to guard and start Burton at center.

Banks missed two games last year. He was not quite as good, and he is missing time in the offseason right now. The team has high hopes for him to start, but even if Burton had a spot start or two, he could see work at left guard.

LeFleur added in his praise of Burton that there were things that he needed to work on, but those things were typical of a rookie in offseason programs. He mentioned that if Burton can take what he is learning from these practices and show growth in training camp, he will be hard to keep out of the lineup.