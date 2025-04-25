Packers Head Coach Reveals Jordan Love’s Reaction To Historic 1st Round Pick

It is old news by now that the Green Bay Packers – for the first time in over two decades – finally drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft.

With the selection of Texas speedster, Matthew Golden, the Packers give franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, yet another weapon with which to stretch the field. And with Christian Watson set to miss at least half of the 2025 season, and with his contract set to expire after it’s close, the Packers could well have their next vertical threat for years to come.

Love, unsurprisingly, was more than happy about the pick, per Matt LeFleur; who relayed the Packers QB’s feelings to Pat McAfee and co.

“Jordan Love has come along nicely and he’s done a nice job.. I was proud of the way that he battled last year.. He was ecstatic that we drafted Matthew Golden” Matt LaFleur #PMSLive #GoPackGo https://t.co/wlAwkScXAH pic.twitter.com/j9AVkiwxL2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2025

Jordan Love ‘Ecstatic’ About First Round Pick

“Adding a guy like Golden”, LeFleur said to McAfee, “I know he was ectstatic. I face-timed him last night and he was just like ‘Oof, gotta get my arm loose’….It’s tough to throw to 4.29.”

4.29, Golden’s recorded 40 yard dash time at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, could certainly be a tough but exciting challenge for Love.

A unique one at that within this class; Golden’s time was the fastest amongst receivers and second only to newly-minted Buffalo Bills cornerback, Maxwell Hairston – who ran the 40 in 4.28 seconds – in the entire combine.

Jordan Love Looking To Continue Growing Going Into Year 3

LeFleur also spoke to McAfee about how Love struggled to get back to top form in 2024 after battling through an MCL sprain suffered at the end of the season opener against eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You look at last year; what happened week 1 definitely took a toll on him throughout the duration of the season, and he battled through a lot of things. But I was proud of the guy that he is and how he leads, and I think there is more out there for him.”

Jordan Love definitely needed an upgrade with regards to his pass catching corps, with neither Romeo Doubs nor Jayden Reed able to establish themselves as of yet as genuine WR1s.

Reed started the season strongly but managed just 237 yards in his final eight games in 2024. Doubs, meanwhile has yet to surpass the 700 receiving yard mark going into what will now be his fourth year in the NFL, with the Nevada product unable to consistently stay in and dominate in games.

So grabbing a player with Golden’s deep speed was, realistically, a borderline necessity despite general manager, Brian Gutekunst’s reported contentment with the team’s current receiving corps – if the Packers are to build on the momentum created over the past couple of years.

With receiver now taken, it is unlikely that the Packers will double dip on Friday, despite their being numerous attractive names at the position set to go on day 2. But with the Packers, you never know.