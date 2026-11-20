The Green Bay Packers’ bye week is a good time to look back and assess things. One of the biggest takeaways from the first ten weeks of the season is that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has ruined the team’s offensive line, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Green Bay, once known as one of the best teams at finding offensive line talent, has all of a sudden become one of the worst in the NFL. The blame goes squarely on the Packers GM, Schneidman said on the Packers Beat Podcast.

“(Brian Gutekunst) in my opinion ruined this offensive line,” stated Schneidman.

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Schneidman went on to go through each terrible decision that the Packers GM made to lead the team to this point.

Green Bay Packers GM Crushed for Offensive Line Choices

Schneidman noted that his best find in recent years is currently.

“The one thing he gets credit for is Zach Bako-Bewele, and he’s hurt,” started Schneidman. “He’s been hurt for the majority of the last two years. That was a great find, one of the league’s best right tackles when healthy, in the 4th round in 2022. Is he ever going to be the same after 2 season-ending knee injuries? There’s a chance he’s not.”

From there, he went on to note every other move he has made is a failure.

“Jordan Morgan doesn’t look like a hit right now, Aaron Banks is a bust,” Schneidman said on the plans the Packers had for their left side.

Morgan was a first-round pick, and Banks was a big signing in free agency. Schneidman noted that he stumbled into his center.

“Sean Rhyan, not giving Gutey credit for finding a sturdy center because Sean Rhyan himself told reporters on the record last year that he thought he was going to be released, and he thought the Packers were going to let him walk in free agency,” said Schneidman. “So the only reason he’s the starting center now is because Elgton Jenkins got hurt, and they had to put Sean Rhyan at center.”

Packers Offensive Line Has Massive Flaws

Somehow, right guard is the worst spot on the Packers line. The Packers beat reporter shined a light on how this position has been a problem.

“At Right Guard, the guy you drafted in Anthony Belton wasn’t good enough to keep that job in camp,” he added. “The guy you choose to start, Jacob Monk, was so bad that you had to go out and sign a guy in Kevin Zeitler who still hasn’t played on offense. So complete mismanagement of the offensive line across the board. And the only reason you have a semi-serviceable right tackle in Anthony Belton is because he was so bad at Right Guard that you said, “Okay, where else can we put this guy to keep him on the field, back up right tackle?” And that’s where he has to play. So the starters aren’t good enough, and the depth is even worse.”

The Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 after their bye week. They could end up starting Zeitler at right guard for the first time.