Packers Receive Major Matthew Golden Projection

The Green Bay Packers are expecting a leap from Matthew Golden, and that should be a reasonable request, per Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report. Golden taking time to develop in college and the offense being adjusted more around him are why he should be in a better spot in 2026.

One of the knocks on Golden coming out of college is that it took him some time to adjust. He had 584 yards and 404 yards at Houston during his first two seasons. Golden was able to get to 987 yards by his Junior season when he transferred to Texas, but even in that season, he had 332 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per game in the first eight games of the season. Including the playoff run, Golden had 655 yards, an average of 81.9 yards per game in the final eight games of his college career. So, he consistently got better as the year went on and as he got more experience. This is what the Packers are banking on.

The Green Bay Packers Should Give Matthew Golden More Playing Time

Beyond Golden being a slow starter, the team wanted to ease him into things on offense as well. They added him to a crowded wide receiver group, but things just got a lot more condensed this season. Romeo Doubs signed with the New England Patriots, and the Packers traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tucker Kraft should be back, but he tore his ACL last season and might take time to ease back in. Christian Watson has had a long track record of injuries as well, and Jayden Reed is coming off of a season filled with injuries. More than that, Reed is primarily a slot player, so the Packers have a lot of snaps on the outside wide open for Golden.

History is not kind to Matthew Golden

Golden could be a rare exception, and the Packers plan can be the context of why, but history has not been kind to receivers that were drafted in the range that Golden was selected in, and did not produce early.

There have been 39 receivers drafted between picks 19 and 35 since 2013. These receivers are not top half of the first round locks, but fringe first round picks at worst. Of them, Golden ranked 33rd in receiving yards during his rookie year with 361. The receivers lower than him were Justin Hunter, Nelson Agholor, Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry, Josh Doctson, and Laquon Treadwell. Agholor is the only decently stable career to come from the list. Receivers just above him include Jalen Reagor, Ricky Pearsall, Kadarius Toney, Quentin Johnston, Treylon Burks, Cordarelle Patterson, Breshard Perriman, and Xavier Legette. All of the receivers who did not record 500 yards as a rookie faced uphill battles to be consistent contributors.

Michael Pittman is the best outcome, coming in 24th on this list and hitting 504 yards. Rashod Bateman, Brandin Cooks, Hollywood Brown, Christian Watson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are not far ahead of him, with Smith-Njigba hitting 628 yards. Rookies do not need to come out of the gates as stars, but usually, there are more signs of production than Golden has shown.