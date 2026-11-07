NFL Announces Stern Punishment for Packers’ Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden is having a heck of a season in his sophomore NFL campaign, but after several peaks, he just hit a bit of a valley via a punishment from the league.

The Office of Gameday Accountability announced on Saturday, November 7 that it has fined Golden in the amount of $12,537 for unnecessary roughness, categorized as “striking, kicking, kneeing.” The play in question occurred roughly halfway through the second quarter of the Packers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on “Thursday Night Football.”

While the fine might put a damper on Golden’s weekend plans, it changes nothing about the seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown he scored last week to help the Packers move to 5-3 on the season.

Matthew Golden Having Awesome Season for Packers, Save for Worst Drop Issue in NFL

For the year, Golden has tallied 43 receptions for 619 yards and four scores in eight games played. All three of those totals smash the production for which he accounted across 14 contests during his rookie campaign.

The former first-round pick out of Texas (No. 23 overall) has made massive strides from his year-22 season to his age-23 campaign in 2026. However, he is still struggling with drops, of which he has tallied eight or nine already this season, depending on where one looks for the statistic. In either case, Golden’s is the worst mark in the league.

Several of those drops would have resulted in scores, including one against Carolina nine days ago. However, quarterback Jordan Love went immediately back to Golden on the following play, hitting him for his one touchdown of the evening.

Packers Relying Heavily on Matthew Golden Amid Run Game Woes

Green Bay is going to need Golden and Christian Watson, his top running mate in the wide receiver room, to continue producing explosive plays at an elite level based on the offense’s difficulties running the football this year.

The Packers have been dead last in that category since Week 1. Part of the issue was the absence of running back Josh Jacobs for the first six weeks of the season while residing on the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to off-field domestic issues that led to legal problems.

However, little has changed in the two weeks Jacobs has been back on the field. That indicates that either he has fallen off a good deal since last season and/or that the greater concern involves the offensive line.

Injuries have ravaged that unit all season, which has resulted in the Packers heading toward the November 10 trade deadline as strong candidates to make a move for an interior offensive lineman, an upgrade at running back, or both.