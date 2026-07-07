Matthew Golden’s Projected Touchdown Total Might Surprise Fans

Green Bay Packers second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden did not catch a single touchdown in his rookie season. So, when ESPN’s Fantasy Football guru Mike Clay projects him for an increase in touchdowns in 2026, it was not viewed as that bold of an opinion. However, it is worth noting that Clay is calling for five touchdowns in a bit of a breakout season for Golden.

Clay notes that Golden was hardly used near the end zone last year, so it would have been hard for him to find the end zone.

“Golden was a bit unlucky in this area last season and is in a much better position in Year 2,” wrote Clay. “A situational player most of his rookie campaign, the 2025 first-round pick was limited to two end zone targets and also failed to score on any of his 10 carries (none were within 15 yards of the goal line).”

Golden was a situational player, and the Packers liked his ability to stretch the field and create open space the most. So, when they were far away from the end zone, Golden would play. When they got closer to the end zone, he would sit.

The thought is that he should be on the field a lot more this season, making it hard not to get more red-zone targets.

The Green Bay Packers Have Red Zone Targets Open for Matthew Golden

The Packers receiver corps will be much more condensed this year. Green Bay traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles and let Romeo Doubs sign with the New England Patriots in free agency.

With those two gone, the Packers now have three defined roles for their receivers. Christian Watson will stretch the field, Jayden Reed will man the slot, and Golden will take on the role that Wicks and Doubs played. That would be winning on the outside over the middle of the field.

Last year, Doubs and Wicks combined for 21 targets inside the 20-yard line. Golden had two targets inside the 20. The duo had nine of those 20 targets coming inside the 10-yard line. Golden had zero targets inside the 10-yard line.

Doubs and Wicks combined for eight touchdowns last year, and six of them were from inside the 20. While the big plays can happen, the Packers create their touchdowns in the red zone. Golden was not on the field for any of those chances. Now, he will be. Considering Doubs and Wicks combined for eight, five is a fair estimation for Golden.

Packers Are Counting on Breakout Year for Golden

If Golden does not jump up to five touchdowns, then Green Bay could be in trouble. The team paid both Watson and Reed, but both of them are coming off of injury-filled seasons. That is always the case for Watson, who has not made it through a season healthy yet.

Reed has been healthy, but his role is reduced to a slot player, so they need more talent on the outside. Beyond that, Tucker Kraft is recovering from an ACL injury. Running back Josh Jacobs is not quite the same player that he used to be, either.

It adds up to a group that has potential if things break right. However, they need a lot of things to break. Green Bay could really benefit from Golden being what they had expected when they drafted him in the first round.