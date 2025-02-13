Packers Given Shockingly High Probability To Land $94 Million Edge This Offseason

Ever since the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season once again ended in disappointment – although unlike in years past, there were hardly sky-high expectations for the side, coming into the year with Gardner Minshew lining up at quarterback (no shade meant to Gardner) -noise has started to build concerning the future of one Maxx Crosby.

Crosby let it be known last offseason that his time with the team may be short-lived if the Raiders did not hire Antonio Pierce, who was then subsequently fired last month.

And in the wake of fellow prominent AFC pass rusher, Myles Garrett, submitting a trade request, many have speculated that Maxx Crosby may also potentially be on the move.

Raiders Could Benefit By Moving Off Their Star Defender

The Raiders are rebuilding, and whilst Vegas has some individual blue chip players scattered across the roster; tight end, Brock Bowers; left tackle, Kolton Miller; and defensive tackle, Christian Wilkins, to go alongside Crosby, the roster needs major surgery in almost every department in the form of quality starters.

Crosby is 27 years old with two years left on his current deal – his value is as high as it will likely ever be. So it could well make sense for Las Vegas to cash in on perhaps their best value draft pick in history.

Reported by Andy Herman, Bet US has priced the likelihood of Crosby ending up on the Green Bay Packers, and the odds are certainly intriguing.

That’s…. a very interesting line… @BetUS_Official +150 would indicate a 40% implied probability… Hmmm🤔 pic.twitter.com/3yINPr5owH — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 13, 2025

Due to sportsbook margins, the actual probability of Green Bay landing Crosby would be slightly lower in reality, around 37%, but the point still stands – bookmakers predict that the Packers have just over a 1/3 chance of landing the 4 x Pro Bowler this offseason.

Regardless, this is a very aggressive price; having a 37% chance not just to be traded in general, but to land specifically on the Packers

feels exorbitantly high – particularly given the lack of public statements made on the matter by either side.

Why Would Green Bay Covet Maxx Crosby

But if this is even a vaguely correct price, this feels like a potential huge win for Green Bay and Packers fans.

Aside from some Jordan Love wobbles at times during the season – many of which are believed to have come about due to multiple injuries suffered over the course of the season – the Packers leave the 2025 season with two clear needs to address: the pass rush and the receiver room.

Green Bay needs a WR1 and an elite pass rusher – admittedly two of the hardest things to find in football.

Although the defensive line boasts the talent of not one, but four former first round picks in Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness.

Gary has played reasonably well, earning his first Pro Bowl nomination this past season, but inconsistency has marred his ascension to the league’s elite edge defenders. Van Ness, meanwhile, was a raw talent coming out of Iowa in 2023, and whilst he has all the physical traits to succeed, and has shown promising ability and production at times, he is not yet a high-end starter.

The addition of Crosby would bring in a player at the peak of his powers who was already destructive on a mediocre defense, now coming into a stable organization with plenty of young talent willing to learn from him.

Former teammate, Keisean Nixon, has already made a pitch to rally the 2 x All Pro to the midwest earlier this week, and perhaps a chance to finally be at a winning, functional franchise could be too much of an opportunity to pass up for Crosby.

IF the Raiders can bear to leat him go.