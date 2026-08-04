Packers Forced Into More Tight End Moves After Injuries

The Green Bay Packers have consistently been shuffling at tight end, as they have not been able to stay healthy at the position. So, it should not shock fans to hear that two new tight end names were in the mix at Packers training camp.

The official moves have not been made yet, but McCallan Castles and Drew Biber were spotted at Packers camp after not being with the team a day prior. While the corresponding moves have not been announced, Green Bay did sit out two depth tight ends, RJ Maryland and Luke Lachey.

Maryland is a rookie UDFA who hurt his hamstring. He could be so far behind by the time he gets healthy that the Packers plan to place him on the IR. The same can be said for Lachey, who is more experienced but was seen wearing a boot after practice.

Green Bay Packers Sign Two More Tight Ends

Castles has spent some time with the Packers. He was a UDFA in 2024 who spent his first offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. Castles was waived with an injury designation and was eventually picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers early in the 2024 season.

He spent the entire season with the Chargers on their practice squad before being retained for the next year. McCallan spent the summer in Chargers training camp, but was released after the preseason.

He quickly caught on with the Los Angeles Rams, but was released two weeks later. On November 4, he signed with the Packers. The team placed him on IR after the regular season, but they released him just prior to the draft.

Meanwhile, Biber is a rookie UDFA from Minnesota. He spent three years with Purdue before transferring to Minnesota. Still, he had 271 yards in four years of college and 136 in his final year with the Golden Gophers. This appears to be the first team he caught on with.

Packers Lack Depth at Tight End

Tight end has been a tough spot for the team to get healthy. Tucker Kraft is coming back from an ACL tear, and the team is easing him back in. Yet, somehow he is one of the most healthy options available.

Luke Musgrave is currently on the PUP. With Maryland and Lachey out, it left the team with Josh Whyle, Messiah Swinson, Drake Dabney, and Thomas Yassmin as the healthy tight ends. So, for the most part, they need to get Biber and Castles into the mix so that they have enough depth to give the defense players to practice against.

Musgrave is expected to be back by the start of the season. So, as things stand, the Packers are likely to retain just three tight ends on their 53-man roster. They will have Kraft, Musgrave and Whyle.

Due to the injury questions at the top, a fourth tight end could make the team. However, that spot is wide open right now. The preseason might give us a strong indication of which tight ends are close to the roster bubble.