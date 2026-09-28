Packers Urged to Sign Former Super Bowl Winner to Help OL

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has been an issue through three weeks of the 2026 season. Without many strong in-house options to step up, the team is looking outside the roster to improve the group. They already signed veteran Laken Tomlinson but that might not be enough. Another name to consider is Mekhi Becton, according to Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports.

Ferreira notes that not only does Becton have starting experience, but he can also play both guard and tackle.

“Becton had a rough 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he played well at right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago,” wrote Ferreira. “He also brings tackle experience from his time with the New York Jets, even though his play there was inconsistent. Becton has his own share of struggles, but he has played better football than the guards currently on the Packers’ roster. His positional flexibility to slide to tackle in a pinch adds value.”

The former No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has 59 career starts and is only 27 years old. It would make sense for Green Bay to kick the tires.

Green Bay Packers Suggested to Sign Mekhi Becton

Becton was drafted by the New York Jets to be their future at left tackle. Things did not break their way, though. Becton started in 13 games as a rookie, but only played in one game in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury.

He tried to return for the 2022 season but missed the entire year. After two years with one combined start, the Jets could not buy into his future.

Becton started 16 games in 2023, splitting between left and right tackle. The Jets moved on, and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles moved him to right guard, and he flourished. He started in 15 games and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, but did not live up to his deal. He played 793 snaps at right guard. However, his PFF grade dropped from 70.8 in Philadelphia to 37.1 in Los Angeles.

So, the team moved on. That is why he is currently unsigned.

Packers Need Becton

The Packers cannot be picky on the offensive line. Their starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele is out for the year, and their starting left guard Aaron Banks has a long list of injuries that could impact how much he plays.

Right now, former late-round draft picks Jager Burton and Jacob Monk are stepping up. Former UDFA Donovan Jennings has also played a good bit. None of the three have proven to be an answer.

The Packers are going to try Tomlinson, who is also a first-round pick. Still, he would be signed to play left guard. With Tomlinson at left guard and Becton on the right side, the Packers would be making a legitimate effort to improve the line.

It will be interesting to see if they continue to kick the tires on veteran free agents. Given the status of their line, it looks like they should.