Packers Sign Super Bowl Champ 59-Game Starter to OL After Falcons Loss

The Green Bay Packers are signing a former Super Bowl champion and 59-game starter to their struggling offensive line following Week 3’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are signing veteran free-agent offensive lineman Mekhi Becton — a former top-15 draft pick — to their 53-man roster after hosting him for a workout on the morning of Monday, September 28.

“Free-agent OL Mekhi Becton worked out for the Green Bay Packers this morning, per source,” Fowler wrote Monday morning on X. “Former No. 11 overall pick is now healthy and gets a look in Green Bay, which needs reinforcements along the line.”

Becton has started 59 games over his first six seasons in the NFL and has experience lining up as both guard and tackle, which could help the Packers as they attempt to fix an offensive line that has been one of the worst in the league through three games.

Mekhi Becton Revitalized Career With Eagles in 2024

Getty New Green Bay Packers guard Mekhi Becton.

Becton seemed like he might be one of the biggest busts in the 2020 NFL draft class through his first few seasons with the New York Jets, who selected him No. 11 overall with the hope that he could develop into their franchise’s long-term left tackle.

After his rookie season, though, Becton suffered two major injuries in back-to-back years that limited him to just one game over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, forcing the Jets to adapt. He returned to play 16 games in 2023 but had largely lost his allure.

Becton got a second chance, however, when he signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and made the move to guard to compete for a starting job.

The transition to guard paid off for Becton, who opened the season as the Eagles’ starting right guard and started 18 total games between the regular season and playoffs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Becton allowed a career-low 6.9% pressure rate with the Eagles and finished as the 16th-highest-graded guard in the league among those who played at least 500 snaps, playing a key role as the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

Healthy once again, perhaps Becton can get his third wind with the Packers in 2026.

Packers News: Green Bay Also Added G Laken Tomlinson

Getty Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) gets sacked in Week 2’s win.

Becton is a significant addition for the Packers, but he is not the only veteran offensive lineman who has joined their roster since their loss on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers also signed 34-year-old veteran guard Laken Tomlinson — another former first-round pick — off the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad on Saturday, September 26.

Tomlinson had a Pro Bowl season for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, but his play has gradually fallen off in recent years as he has progressed into his mid-30s. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2025 and opened the season as their starting left guard, but his performance prompted the Texans to release him in early December.

Tomlinson has not played a regular-season game since then, but that could change if the Packers get him up to speed and feel he is ready to contribute at guard.