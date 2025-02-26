Hi, Subscriber

Mel Kiper Mocks Potential Jaire Alexander Replacement to Packers in Round One

The Green Bay Packers offseason has been mostly quiet outside of the rumblings surrounding CB Jaire Alexander’s future with the team. Depending on how this all plays out for the former Pro Bowl cornerback in the next few months, it could create a big need for the Packers at the cornerback position entering the upcoming NFL season.

Fortunately, one ESPN Draft Analyst has Green Bay adding a quality cornerback prospect in his latest mock draft.

Mel Kiper Has Packers Selecting FSU CB Azareye’h Thomas in Latest Mock Draft

For those of you who are unfamiliar, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has been releasing mock drafts since 1979. To say he has been in the draft game for a while would be an understatement.

In Kiper’s latest mock draft, he sees the cornerback position being a potential position of need for the Packers — which is why he selected FSU CB Azareye’h Thomas at No. 23 overall.

Kiper wrote, “Thomas was getting some notice after the Senior Bowl, and he’s probably going to get some more after the combine. His speed and length are standout traits, and he uses them to make plays on the ball; he broke up 17 passes over the past two seasons.”

Thomas had a quality year on a bad football team and showcased some of the traits Kiper covets for cornerbacks entering the NFL. Yet, Thomas’ prospect profile wasn’t the only reason he had for this selection.

Kiper added, “Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley would love Thomas in his zone-heavy coverage schemes where he can break on the ball and halt pass catchers before they tack on yards after the catch. And if Green Bay moves on from the oft-injured Jaire Alexander, there’s going to be a big hole at the position.”

Many mock draft producers appear to be on the same page when trying to make a selection for the Packers in the first round. The uncertainty of Alexander certainly puts the team in a bit of a bind at one of the more valuable positions in today’s NFL.

Thomas had a solid year with 52 total tackles, four passes defended, and one interception in 2024. His physicality in run support and at the catchpoint certainly make him an intriguing option at a position that could use some additional depth entering the upcoming season.

What is the Current State of the Packers CB Depth Chart?

The aforementioned Alexander situation isn’t the only potential loss this Packers’ secondary could suffer this offseason.

Former first-round pick Eric Stokes and journeyman Corey Ballentine are both set to become unrestricted free agents this year.

Now, Stokes was a bit of a disappointment over his four years with the team and Ballentine didn’t contribute a whole lot to the secondary last year with just two tackles and a forced fumble over 15 games — but if you combine the potential of these two players leaving with an uncertain Alexander situation… it could make this room very thin in a hurry.

The Packers do have Keisean Nixon and Javon Bullard on the roster, but both feel like better options as nickels than the travel, lockdown corner role that Alexander filled for this defense.

With free agency quickly approaching, we may get some definitive answers on Alexander’s fate with the organization in the near future.

