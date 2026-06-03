Packers RB’s Message Draws Attention Amid Josh Jacobs News

The Green Bay Packers are facing a potentially major situation at the running back position. Josh Jacobs, the team’s star starter, is facing potential legal trouble after being arrested on five charges related to domestic abuse.

While the Jacobs situation remains a question mark, the Packers need to have a plan behind him. MarShawn Lloyd seems to be a big part of those plans.

Lloyd was originally drafted by Green Bay with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, injuries have completely derailed his career to this point.

Throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, Lloyd has only played in one game. He has carried the football six times for 15 yards and caught one passes for three yards.

With the uncertainty in the backfield, Lloyd has spoken out with a bold message to those doubting him. He is clearly confident in his ability to get his career back on track.

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd Shares Confident Message

As shared by Dominique Yates of the Journal Sentinel, Lloyd is ready to prove that he can be a playmaker for the Packers.

“If I want to change that narrative, prove it,” he said simply.

There is no question that Lloyd has the talent to be a key piece of the Green Bay offense. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be a big-time playmaker.

Looking back at his college career, the potential that made the Packers select him in the third round is clear.

Looking Back at MarShawn Lloyd’s College Career

Lloyd spent his first two college seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He then finished out his final year with the USC Trojans.

During the 2024 college football season with USC, Lloyd carried the football 116 times for 820 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. He also caught 13 passes for 232 yards.

Throughout his entire three-year career, Lloyd totaled 1,621 rushing yards on 291 attempts and also scored 19 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Lloyd also caught 34 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopefully, Lloyd is able to back up his words with his play on the field. If Jacobs is forced to miss time due to his off-the-field issues, Green Bay will badly need a productive version of the young running back.

Until he’s able to prove himself, the doubt from the fan base will be there. Everything for Lloyd will come down to whether or not he can stay healthy and on the field.