Packers Urged to Reunite With Former 2-Time All-Pro Defensive Back

The Green Bay Packers made a major move at safety by adding Xavier McKinney on a $67 million contract on the first day of free agency, and now some are calling for a less expensive — but more nostalgic — signing to follow that up.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department on Monday, August 19, suggested the “add now” move of a reunion with former defensive back Micah Hyde, who the Packers drafted in 2013 and who played his first four professional campaigns in Green Bay.

“Outside of Xavier McKinney, the Packers are pretty young at safety, and rookie fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo is just starting to get back to full speed after having surgery ahead of the draft,” B/R wrote. “So, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring in a veteran insurance policy and reunite with Hyde, who began his career with the club from 2013 to 2016. It also helps that the 11-year veteran has plenty of experience playing in the box and as [a] free safety.”

Hyde left the Packers after his rookie contract expired and joined the Buffalo Bills. He earned All-Pro honors during his first campaign in New York State and did so again four years later in 2021.

Packers Have 2 Rookies, 1 Second-Year Player in Top 3 Safety Spots Alongside Xavier McKinney

Hyde parted ways with the Bills this spring after seven years in Buffalo and is entering his age-33 season.

He has a market value projection of $8.6 million over one year after earning $19.25 million over the past two campaigns combined. The Packers currently have nearly $22.7 million in available salary cap space for 2024.

Green Bay has made safety a priority this offseason, drafting not just Oladapo but also Javon Bullard out of Georgia in the second round and Evan Williams out of Oregon in round 4 — on top of signing McKinney.

The Packers listed Bullard as the second starting safety alongside McKinney in their most recent unofficial preseason depth chart. Williams is in a second-string position alongside Anthony Johnson Jr., the latter of whom was a seventh-round pick of Green Bay in 2023.

Micah Hyde Still Playing at Solid Level Heading Into 12th NFL Season

Hyde battled a neck injury that resulted in season-ending surgery in October 2022, though he was able to return to the field for Buffalo and start 14 of 17 regular-season games last year.

In the nine seasons prior to his neck issue, the veteran safety had missed only three regular-season games. All told, he has now missed 21 of a possible 179 contests, appearing in 158 games and earning 128 career starts.

Hyde has amassed 66 pass breakups, 24 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, 5 sacks and a defensive touchdown over the course of his career, per Pro Football Reference. He was able to produce a quality coverage grade of 67.2 and an average overall player grade of 64.4 after returning from injury last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hyde struggled against the run, missing 7 tackles in 2023. However, PFF logged Hyde for 2 INTs last season across 503 coverage snaps.