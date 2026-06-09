Micah Parsons Crushes Bears Fans’ Hopes in Fiery Caleb Williams Response

For a small period of time, there was a belief amongst Chicago Bears fans that edge rusher Micah Parsons was calling their quarterback, Caleb Williams, the best player in the NFL. However, Parsons and now the NFL have quickly come out to show the full context of Parsons’ quote, and while Parsons did have some praise for Williams, it was also met with trash talk.

“Where there’s ice, there’s also fire, and I’m the fire,” Parsons said when asked about Williams in an interview for the NFL’s top 100 players.

The NFL initially released a video asking who the best player in the NFL was. In the chopped-up video, there were loads of answers from different NFL players, including Parsons saying the words “Ice Man.”

That is the nickname for the Bears’ young quarterback. In the context of the video, it looked like Parsons was calling his division rival the best player in the NFL.

Micah Parsons and the NFL Clear the Air on Caleb Williams Message

When Parsons saw the video, he immediately turned to the internet to clarify.

‘”Clip Farming” is all Parsons had to say in response.

Now, just one day later, the full quote has come out.

“I always want to see people succeed,” Parsons said after saying that he likes the nickname. “I just don’t want to see you succeed against me,” he ended.

That set things pretty clear. Yes, he did say Williams’ nickname and even gave respect to it. However, in no way did he call Williams the best player, and instead, he proclaimed that he would be the one to stop Williams from achieving that claim.

So, Bears fans got their 24 hours of laughing at Packers fans, and now we are back to our regularly scheduled programming.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Rivaly is Renewing

Either way, the fun of the back and forth has made the NFL discussion in the summer months more fun. It is good when the classic rivalries have two teams worth following, and the Bears are now at a point where the Packers can consider them a legitimate rival who has a chance to knock them off.

From 2019-24 the Packers won 11 straight games against the Bears. However, the Packers have now won three of the last four, and they are 3-2 against Green Bay in the Caleb Williams era. Williams won a bit of a meaningless Week 18 game against the Packers, but Chicago was 2-1 last year with both Ben Johnson and Williams.

The Bears not only have won the last two games, but they have won a playoff game, ending the Packers’ season in dramatic fashion. This is what is finally restoring the rivalry.

The Bears’ core is young, and between Williams nd Johnson, they seem to have stability at the two most important positions in all of sports. Meanwhile, the Packers are a picture of sustained success, and they just added Parsons, who is young, athletic, and has the chance to be the thorn in Williams side for years to come.