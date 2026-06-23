Packers Star Micah Parsons Receives Clear Shade From Cowboys Legend

The Green Bay Packers recently received some bad news regarding the health status of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

While he is still expected to be back on the field at some point this season, Parsons is now expected to miss at least half of the 2026 season. Those new reports are much worse than the previous expectation that he could return around Week 5.

Despite the bad news, the Packers are still thrilled to have Parsons on the roster. They pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason to acquire the superstar. In exchange, Green Bay gave up two first-round picks and Kenny Clark.

With that being said, a Cowboys legend has spoken out with fresh shade directed towards Parsons.

Packers Star Micah Parsons Gets New Shade From Cowboys Legend

Darren Woodson made an appearance on the “Doin’ Alright” podcast this week. He shared his belief that Dallas made the right decision to move on from Parsons.

“I think they’ve held on to guys way too long,” Woodson said. “And when you hold on to those viruses, man, it just continues to compound through the organization.”

He may have not named Parsons while speaking, but he made it clear who he was talking about. Woodson specifically referenced players falling asleep before games and a player laying on his back in the stadium. Parsons was seen laying down during a game during his contract standoff with the Cowboys.

This is just the latest in a long line of shade being directed at Parsons by Dallas.

Parsons has had a somewhat tamed feud ongoing with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The two have exchanged words on social media and through the media. There is clearly not much love between the two sides at this point in time.

Green Bay Badly Needs a Healthy Micah Parsons This Season

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Packers do look the part of a potential Super Bowl contender. They will only reach that status if Parsons is able to get back on the field.

Missing the first half of the season is not the end of the world for Green Bay. The Packers have enough talent to stay afloat during that time. Parsons returning at full health would give the team a huge jump midseason.

Throughout his first season with Green Bay, Parsons lived up to the hype. He played in 14 games, racking up 41 total tackles to go along with 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass.

Unfortunately, the torn ACL ended his season prematurely. Now, the Green Bay Packers can only hope that Parsons doesn’t suffer any setbacks and is able to return at full strength to lead the team on a hopeful postseason run.