Packers Star Micah Parsons Doesn’t Hold Back After Spurs’ Loss

Even though the Green Bay Packers don’t play football for a few more months, star pass rusher Micah Parsons has been very vocal about sports that are going on.

On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs squandered yet another double-digit lead in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. They ended up allowing the New York Knicks to come back once again, which resulted in them winning a championship.

All series long, the Spurs were able to build up big leads. Unfortunately, they were never able to keep them. San Antonio will head into the offseason after leading for much of the NBA Finals and losing to the Knicks 4-1.

Following the loss in Game 5, Parsons spoke out with harsh criticism for the Spurs.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Rips Into the San Antonio Spurs

Parsons took to social media and made a post on X. He revealed the decision that he felt cost San Antonio a championship.

“Sometimes you gotta make hard decision as a coach! Them not handing Harper the keys for this playoff just just cost them a championship!” Parsons wrote.

Of course, the post is referring to the major struggles that De’Aaron Fox was having for San Antonio. He had a horrible Finals run, while rookie guard Dylan Harper played at an extremely high level. Most fans had the same reaction to the Spurs continuing to run things through Fox.

Looking closer at the numbers, it’s clear why the Packers star felt the way he did.

Looking Closer at De’Aaron Fox & Dylan Harper’s Numbers

In the five-game NBA Finals series against New York, Fox averaged just 12.8 points, six assists, and three rebounds. He shot 34.3 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three-point range.

On the other hand, Harper had a much stronger showing. He averaged 18 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and three assists.

Fox was a big negative for the Spurs, especially in fourth quarters. Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints took to X to share just how bad his performance in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals was.

At the end of the day, Parsons has a good point. Mitch Johnson, the head coach of San Antonio, made the decision to stick with his high-paid veteran point guard. In some ways, benching him could have been the better choice.

Regardless, the Spurs are heading into the offseason empty-handed and the Knicks are celebrating their first NBA title since 1973.