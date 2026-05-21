Packers Urged to Pursue $80 Million Edge Rusher to Fill Micah Parsons Void

It doesn’t sound like edge rusher Micah Parsons is going to be ready to start the 2026 NFL regular season for the Green Bay Packers. There’s a scenario where he won’t debut until the middle of October.

The Packers didn’t win a game after Parsons sustained his ACL injury last season. So the likelihood of the edge rusher beginning 2026 on the PUP list is troublesome news.

But SI on Packers’ Bill Huber argued a player that could help the Packers navigate Parsons’ injury is still available in free agency. On Wednesday, Huber encouraged Green Bay to target veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick.

“The Packers pounced on another of Gannon’s former starters, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, in free agency. Adding Reddick would make sense, whether it’s now or a repeat of June 2021, when they signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell at the start of minicamp,” wrote Huber.

“Reddick will turn 32 early in the season. The stats show his best days are behind him.”

Reddick’s best season occurred under new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2022, Reddick posted 16 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits. He also had three pass defenses and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

In nine NFL seasons, Reddick has registered 61.5 sacks in 137 games. He’s earned $80.52 million during his NFL career according to Spotrac.

Why Haason Reddick Could Fit With Packers

Reddick has always been a bit of an underrated player. He registered four straight double-digit sack seasons from 2020-23.

But he was at his peak with the Eagles in 2022, which was his first Pro Bowl campaign. Reddick also made second-team All-Pro in Gannon’s system that season.

The past two years, Reddick hasn’t produced near that level. He has 3.5 sacks in his past 23 games. Reddick will turn 32 years old in September.

But Reddick’s low sack totals don’t alarm Huber very much.

“Without Parsons, the Packers could have a hard time getting after the quarterback,” wrote Huber. “While Reddick’s sack numbers are poor, he ranked a respectable 54th out of 110 edge defenders with at least 150 pass-rushing opportunities in pass-rush win rate last season, according to PFF.

“Van Ness, who rushed the passer 151 times, was 28th, Rashan Gary, who was traded to Dallas, was 56th, and Kingsley Enagbare, who signed with the Jets, was 75th.”

At the very least, Reddick’s experience in Gannon’s system would help the rest of Green Bay’s defense.

In all likelihood, it wouldn’t cost much to sign Parsons. Spotrac projected the edge rusher to receive a 1-year, $4.9 million contract in free agency.

When Will Micah Parsons Return for Green Bay?

There’s doubt over the availability of Parsons to begin 2026 because of a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL insider reported on May 14 that Parsons is “a candidate” to be on the physically unable to perform list in September because of his ACL injury.

Huber argued that wasn’t a surprising update. Parsons sustained his injury in December. The edge rusher would need to fully recover in 10 months to return before the midseason point.

That’s certainly possible but not a guarantee. The Packers are likely to err on the side of caution because of how important Parsons is to the franchise.

Parsons has posted at least 12 sacks every season during his 5-year NFL career. He had 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season for the Packers.