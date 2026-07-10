Micah Parsons Gets Honest About Turning Down Nick Saban, Alabama

Micah Parsons continues to work hard as he moves towards his return from a torn ACL. He is gearing up for what will be his second season with the Green Bay Packers.

Last NFL offseason, Parsons was traded to the Packers in a blockbuster deal from the Dallas Cowboys. His first season was off to a great start through 14 games before a torn ACL ended his year prematurely. Parsons racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.

Unfortunately, he is expected to miss at least half of the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

With that being said, Parsons has remained vocal as he continues rehabbing. Recently, he reflected back on his college career, which was played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Parsons may have chosen to play at Penn State, but plenty of teams were pursuing him. One of those was the Alabama Crimson Tide and legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Micah Parsons Opens Up About Turning Down Nick Saban, Alabama

During a recent episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Green Bay superstar opened up about why he chose against playing for Saban on the Crimson Tide.

“I’m going to tell you right now, and this is the god’s honest truth,” Parsons said. “I went to Bama for four days. I went out there. I said, ‘Let me go see what it’s like down South.’ I’m from up North. It was so hot.”

Parsons continued on, revealing that he didn’t see himself being able to play in the heat of Alabama.

“The workout conditions were so treacherous that I said, ‘There’s no way in hell I can survive up here.’”

Despite turning down the offer from Saban, Parsons was appreciative of the head coach’s interest in recruiting him.

“I appreciated it,” Parsons said. “You know, I’d definitely get better (playing for Saban). But then by the weekend, it was just like, I don’t think I can make it. It was just too much. I just said it, it ain’t for me. Bama ain’t for everybody.”

Green Bay Should Be a Super Bowl Contender in 2026

Now that his college days are behind him, Parsons is focused on winning a Super Bowl. He will have a chance to accomplish that goal with the Packers in 2026.

On paper, Green Bay has the talent in place to make a run at a championship. However, the Packers are going to need a healthy Parsons on the field throughout the second half of the season and in the playoffs.

If Parsons can get back on the field at 100 percent halfway through the year, Green Bay will be one of the top contenders in the NFC.

Hopefully, the rest of the recovery process goes smoothly and no setbacks are suffered. Parsons will look to prove the Packers right for their belief that he could be the final piece of their Super Bowl puzzle, despite such a major injury setback.