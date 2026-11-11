Micah Parsons Misses Packers’ Practice Ahead of Vikings Game

Micah Parsons did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as he continues ramping up for a return from the knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign prematurely.

Parsons continues to work back toward active status as he approaches 11 months sidelined due to ACL and meniscus tears he sustained against the Denver Broncos last December. Green Bay is currently four days out from a critical NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, though Parsons has not necessarily been on track to play in that contest, with the more common projection involving his 2026 debut coming against the Rams in Los Angeles on November 25.

In either case, Parsons hit a bump in the road on Wednesday, November 11 when an illness popped up and sidelined him for at least the day.

“#Packers coach Matt LaFleur said there is a chance that center Sean Rhyan could return this week,” Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported via X. “He also said they are working through the possibility of LB Zaire Franklin and WR Skyy Moore returning to practice. Said Micah Parsons is not working today because of illness.”

Packers Have Maintained Quality Pass Rush in Micah Parsons’ Absence

Green Bay has, of course, missed Parsons across the first nine weeks of the season but has mustered a viable pass rush without him in the lineup.

The Packers are 17th out of 32 teams with a pressure rate of 22.8 percent this season, so essentially average in that regard, which is a big win considering that Parsons has accumulated more than 40 QB pressures in all five of his seasons prior to 2026 — even during those in which he missed time due to injury.

Green Bay’s pressure-to-sack conversion rate is tracking better than most, as the Packers have recorded 26 sacks to this point in the campaign, which puts them in a tie for fourth place alongside four other teams.

The Packers will get a chance to keep that success going against an old foe in quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returned to Minnesota after almost three years gone via a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

Packers Will Play Vikings Without RB Josh Jacobs in Week 10

The bigger concern for Green Bay against the Vikings is going to be the Packers’ ability to run the football against what is arguably the best defense in the league.

Running back Josh Jacobs will not play Sunday due to a broken finger, while the center position remains an open question with Rhyan’s status still uncertain.

Green Bay did finally break through to some degree on the ground against the New England Patriots last week, rushing for 129 yards and two scores on 32 carries (4.0 yards per attempt). It was the first time the Packers’ offense hit triple-digits on the ground, though it could be difficult to carry that over this week given the talent and competence of the Vikings’ defense.