Micah Parsons Delivers Brief Message to Packers After Collapse to Vikings

There are pretty much positives in every game for each NFL team. It was just hard to find any for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 after they allowed the Minnesota Vikings to score the final 29 points.

It was Green Bay’s sixth straight defeat, including fourth inside the NFC North. In three of those contests, the Packers held a double-digit lead.

In light of those facts, the biggest positive for the Packers might have come in the form of a message via All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. The Packers superstar delivered it in just three words late Sunday night.

“1 week closer,” wrote Parsons with a Lion emoji.

On the bright side… https://t.co/xURhxF225L— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2026

Parsons began the 2026 season on the reserve/PUP list because of a torn ACL and meniscus injury he sustained in December 2025. He has to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

But it’s possible he will return either Week 5 or 6 in October.

The sooner, the better with the way things are going for the Packers at the moment. Green Bay hasn’t won a game since Parsons suffered his injury.

How Did Green Bay’s Edge Rushers Play Without Micah Parsons in Week 1?

Getty Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons fired a positive message on social media after Week 1.

It’s hard to overestimate the impact Parsons could have when he returns for the Packers. Green Bay’s defense posted three sacks, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. But penalties plagued the unit in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Green Bay committed three penalties on three potential third-down stops on one drive alone during the fourth quarter. Eventually, the Vikings took advantage of those mistakes to score the go-ahead touchdown.

The Packers offense then turned the ball over twice to set up two more Vikings touchdowns. Green Bay’s defense defended short fields in both instances but couldn’t hold Minnesota out of the end zone on either possession.

While it’s a would’ve, could’ve, should’ve situation, perhaps with Parsons, things are different.

The Packers have certainly been a different team since the start of 2025 with and without him. Green Bay was 9-4-1 with him in the lineup last season. Since his injury, the Packers are 0-5 including the playoffs.

In just 14 games last season, Parsons posted 12.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.

Packers Looking to Rebound in Week 2

Getty Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had another strong game statistically in a loss Sunday.

The Packers will eventually get a lift from Parsons’s return. But Green Bay can’t afford to continue losing without him. Especially not in the very competitive NFC North, where every team won on Sunday but the Packers.

With the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, the schedule, in theory, will be relatively easy the next few weeks for Green Bay without Parsons. But relying on an “easy” opponent in the NFL is always a dangerous proposition, particularly for a team who hasn’t won a meaningful game since early December.

Two of the next three games are also on the road.

But the hope is the Packers can win at least two of the next three to have a .500 record or better entering a home matchup against the Chicago Bears during Week 5. Then, more than likely, Parsons will return either that Sunday or the following week.

That will provide a huge lift but not to every weakness such as the offensive line. Plenty of Green Bay pundits and fans on social media acknowledged that fact after losing to Minnesota on Sunday.

With and without Parsons, the Packers must be better in a lot of areas to seriously contend in the NFC North this season.