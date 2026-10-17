Packers’ Micah Parsons Fires Strong Message Before Cowboys Matchup

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons appeared upset about something Friday night. But it’s not exactly clear about what.

The All-Pro defender took to Instagram to post to his story on the social media platform. Parsons, though, delivered an ambiguous message with only two emojis as a caption.

The photo Parsons chose for the story was a picture of himself on the practice field. The first emoji in the caption was a lion’s head. The edge rusher then included six dots as an ellipsis and a middle finger emoji.

Heavy Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons may have addressed his doubters on social media Friday night.

Included along with the picture and caption, Parsons chose J. Cole’s “Middle Child” as the music for the story. The story highlighted the lyrics of the song above the photo.

Parsons posted to his Instagram story a couple days after he addressed his timeline for return from his December ACL injury on his podcast, “The Edge.”

“The biggest thing that people worried about with me, they’re like, ‘Man, why ain’t he back yet?’” Parsons said Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “If the Super Bowl was this week, I’m playing in the Super Bowl. But it’s just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first.”

Did Micah Parsons Address His Doubters on Social Media Before Cowboys Matchup?

Getty Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons shared cryptic but strong message on Instagram late Friday night.

It’s understandable if some fans find Parsons’s Instagram story a bit frustrating. The Packers edge rusher has about as big a podcast platform as any current player. Yet, he still can’t definitively say what he means to his fans.

More than likely, though, Parsons was addressing his doubters with his story Friday night.

Parsons has routinely included the lion head emoji in his social media posts. It appears to represent the “lion” in the Packers edge rusher.

The lyrics to the song in Parsons’s story made also made reference to “making a list” and “checking it twice.” Unless Parsons wants to play Santa at the Packers Christmas party this winter, the edge rusher might be keeping track of his doubters.

Put another way, Parsons is keeping the receipts.

What made the post a little unclear is the Packers are actually playing the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Some fans could interpret the inclusion of that emoji to mean he will play versus Detroit. The middle finger emoji could have also been a sign that Parsons is angry with something regarding Green Bay’s Week 7 opponent.

However, that’s not likely to be the case. It’s more probable that Parsons was putting his doubters on notice.

Parsons has spent the entire 2026 regular season on the PUP list. He has yet to receive clearance to return to practice.

The edge rusher underwent knee surgery in late December. He is now 10 months removed from the injury he sustained on December 14.

Parsons explained on his podcast this week why he hasn’t practiced yet.

“We just going to make sure everything is right before. Because everyone knows, it’s like, what’s the point of getting me back for four weeks and then next thing you know, my groin’s bothering me.”