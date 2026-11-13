Packers Coach Hints at Micah Parsons Week 10 Decision

The Green Bay Packers are not expecting Week 10 to be the time that star edge rusher Micah Parsons returns from his ACL injury. The team opened his practice window so he could play this week. However, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he does not have the number of reps on the field that they are looking for.

“I mean, he looks great, but he just— he doesn’t have a ton of reps under his belt, so you know, we want to kind of continue to build him up,” said LaFleur in his Friday press conference.

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He did not declare Parsons out, but it all but implied that the All-Pro rusher will not return.

Green Bay Packers Do Not Expect Micah Parsons Back in Week 10

While the initial plan in the off-season was for Parsons to return around week 6, it had been delayed by his injury not progressing to the status that they wanted it to. Parsons not only tore his ACL but also had a meniscus injury, and the combination ended up slowing down his progress.

So the next plan was for him to return around Week 12. Parsons returned to practice this week, which allows him 21 days to get work under his belt before he returns to game action.

The Green Bay Packers have a bye week in Week 11.

So if Parsons does not play this week, the odds are that he would end up playing in week 12, which is Wednesday, November 25, against the Los Angeles Rams. Because they play on Wednesday, it allows Parsons to get a decent amount of work and then have a long, extended time off before their Week 13 game, which is Sunday, December 6.

While it was not the initial plan, it appears to be what they are sticking with. Parsons has been limited in practice since the team opened his practice window.

Packers Have Plan For Parsons

Parsons has been out since Week 14 of the 2025 season. His departure had the team spiral to a first-round exit. However, they have regrouped without him this year, and his addition could be impactful to the team making a serious run.

The issue is that the team plays the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. This is a key divisional matchup. Beyond having Parsons out, Lukas Van Ness is on the injury report and has not practiced the last two days as well. This would mean increased roles for starter Barryn Sorrell and backups Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

The team also may call up Arron Mosby or Nyjalik Kelly from the practice squad to fill in for Van Ness if he misses time. This is an important game as the Vikings sit at 6-2 and the Packers sit at 6-3. They could swap places in the NFC North standings if the Packers win.